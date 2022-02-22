NaturalShrimp to Attend The Wall Street Conference 2022 March 7-9, 2022

DALLAS, TX, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), has been invited to attend The Wall Street Conference 2022 "Billionaires Row" hosted by Lyons Capital, LLC and being held on March 7-9, 2022 at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach in Palm Beach, Florida.



NaturalShrimpChief Financial Officer and Treasurer William Delgado will attend the event in-person where they will meet with accredited individual investors, family offices, and fund and wealth managers.

NaturalShrimp is also a sponsoring attendee of the event’s breakfast sessions.

The Wall Street Conference 2022 "Billionaires Row"

Date: March 7-9, 2022

Format: In-person

Speaker: William Delgado, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

This event is invitation only.

For more information on The Wall Street Conference 2022 "Billionaires Row", please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to SHMP@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains includes a number of forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are projections in respect of future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, any of which may cause our company’s or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

SHMP@mzgroup.us