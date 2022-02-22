New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Throat Lozenges Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033130/?utm_source=GNW

Global Throat Lozenges Market to Reach US$6.5 Billion by the Year 2026



Throat lozenge, also referred to as cachou cough drop, cough sweet or troche, constitutes a medicated tablet that dissolves in the mouth, slowly, and stops cough. The small tablet works by soothing and lubricating irritated tissues of the throat and thus pacifying a strep or sore throat caused by common cold or influenza. Growth in the global market is driven by the growing incidence of sore throat, cough and cold. Cold & cough are common diseases worldwide and sore throat lozenges are used as first-line treatments, which is also a prominent market growth promoting factor. Another major factor driving growth is the rise in geriatric population that is at the higher risk of contracting infections because of their lower immunity levels. Furthermore, Increasing HIV penetration is also a major market growth promoting factor because HIV patients are at greater risk of developing infections. Decreased immunity in people due to dietary habit changes and lifestyles becoming more sedentary also increase demand for the lozenges as the factors lead to increased throat infections. The global market for throat lozenges has been positively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Cough and sore throat are common COVID-19 symptoms. The spiraling need for throat lozenges has made many companies resort to manufacturing them for the first time. For example, a UK-based sweets manufacturer, Uncle Joe`s Mint Balls, has commenced the manufacturing of certain flavored throat lozenges named Uncle Joe`s Favorites and Uncle Joe`s Lozenges. The company also delivers its products on online orders across England.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Throat Lozenges estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Hard Candy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Soft segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.5% share of the global Throat Lozenges market. Hard candy lozenges are popular due to its easy availability in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026



The Throat Lozenges market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.26% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$338.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America is the largest market for throat lozenges attributed to the many awareness programs focused on alleviating infectious diseases in the region and also to the presence of many major manufacturers of throat lozenges. Cold weather of the region that accentuates microorganisms growth leading to infections of the throat, also contributes to market growth in the region. Europe is another key market and growth is attributed to the major presence of geriatric population and cold weather factors.



Compressed Segment to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026



Compressed lozenges are long lasting because of their prolonged dissolution, thus providing extended relief to people suffering from sore throat. In the global Compressed segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$674.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$894.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$157.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 87 Featured) -

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Honibe

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Ricola AG

Sanofi S.A

Thornton & Ross Ltd.

Traditional Medicinals, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Throat Lozenges - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Throat Lozenges

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back

Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel

Financial Impact

Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron

Variant

Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Throat Lozenges for Treating Common Cold and Cough See

Increased Uptake amid the Pandemic

Global Market Overview and Prospects

Throat Lozenges Market to Witness Rapid Growth

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Pharyngitis to Drive Throat Lozenges Market

Geriatric Population: A Key Demographic Segment Driving Demand

for Throat Lozenges

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of

People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019 and 2030

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Lozenges Score High Among Immunocompromised HIV Patients

Rising Demand for OTC Products Augurs Well

Rising Air Pollution Responsible for Growing Incidences of

Respiratory Allergies Drives the Demand for Throat Lozenges

Throat Lozenges: Recent Advancements

A Throat Lozenge That Combines Benzydamine Hydrochloride and

Cetylpyridinium Directly Influences SARS-CoV-2’s Virucidal

Effect

Rising Health Consciousness and Trend of Self-Medication to

Offer Immense Growth Opportunities

Increased Focus on Self-care Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic to Give a

Boost to Market Prospects

Continuous Innovations and New Product Launches Drive Market

Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

