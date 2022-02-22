New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surfing Boards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033042/?utm_source=GNW

Global Surfing Boards Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026



Surf tourism is affected due to travel restrictions implemented across the world and also the shutdown of restaurants, hostels, and hotels. Regions such as Australia, the Maldives, Fiji, France, and Hawaii, among others are popular destinations for surfing and such restrictions have impacted business in these regions. Surfers who preferred travelling during the summers to surf destinations were affected by closure of airports and beaches. Also, several international surfing events have been either postponed or cancelled, further affecting the market. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surfing Boards estimated at US$2.2 billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a size of US$3.1 billion by 2026, displaying at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Shortboards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR to reach a market size of approximately US$2.1 billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Longboards segment is projected to spiral at 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $588.2 Million by 2026



Surfing Boards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 billion in the year 2021. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$588.2 million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% and 5.4% respectively over the analysis period. A noteworthy trend in the market for surfboards is the increasing popularity of adaptive surfing creating more demand for the boards. Disabled people are learning adaptive surfing as it builds confidence and improves physical well-being and psychosocial and sensorial skills. Surfing has also become means for the disabled to combat discrimination as it encourages teamwork and contributes towards social inclusion. Adaptive surfing is also known to prevent and treat several pathological conditions in the disabled, resulting from stress and sedentary lifestyle. Adaptive surfing is currently being encouraged across several countries.



Longboards Segment to Reach $745.2 Million by 2026



Longboards are thicker, wider, and longer in length usually 8 to14ft (2.4 to 4.3m). These boards have a much more rounded nose than a shortboard, which increases stability and buoyancy. Longboards are preferred by experienced surfers for their superior features including noseriding and stability. In the global Longboards Segment, USA, Japan, Europe and Asia-Pacific will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$510.4 million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$733.9 million by the close of the analysis period, accounting for 94.1% of the global market value. USA will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets and is forecast to reach US$335.6 million by the year 2026.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033042/?utm_source=GNW



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

Surfing Industry Exhibits Adverse Impact Amid Lockdowns and

Travel Restrictions

Surfing Rage Post Lifting of Restrictions Leave Surfing Board

Makers Extremely Busy

YoY% Sales Growth in Surf Hardgoods in the US: Feb 2020, April

2020, June 2020

More Free Time Leads to More Surfing & Amazing Bounty for

Surfing Industry

Surfing Boards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Influencer Market Insights

Surfing: A Popular Sporting & Leisure Activity

Surfing Techniques

Types of Surfing

Surfboards: An Introduction

Types of Surfboards

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

US Leads the Global Surfing Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demographic Factors Influence Sales of Surf Gear

Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers

(in Thousands) for Select Countries

Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers

World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2019

World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2019

Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing

Market

Connected Surfboard

Surf Forecasting Improves Participation

3D Printed Surfboard & VR Surfing

Drone Technology for Surfing

Finding the Perfect Wave Using Smart phones

Hi-tech Surfing Gains Interest

E-foil Technology

New Range of Brigade Surfing Boards with LED Lights Takes

Surfing Experience to New Levels

Radical Surfboard Design Reflects Game-Changing Surfboard

Innovation

Surfboard Material Innovations and New Manufacturing

Technologies to Spur Growth Opportunities

Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option

Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards

Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making

Modular Collapsible Surfboard

Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved

Performance, Convenience & Fun

Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering

of Surfboard

Electric Fin Surfboards

Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction

for Market

Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs

Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market

Widening Applications Beyond Leisure and Adventure

Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding

Sensor-Powered Smart Surfboard Fins for Ocean Warming Monitoring

High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity

Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term

Growth Prospects

Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide

Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses:

Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment

Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to

Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear

Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation

Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports

Fan Development of Surf Parks

Surf Tourism Dynamics Influence Demand for Surf Gear

How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &

What’s the New Normal?

Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

Countries with Maximum Vulnerability to COVID-19 Impact on

Tourism Industry: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of GDP by

Country for 2019 Country % of GDP

Surf Tourism in Asian Countries Struggles due to Coronavirus

Pandemic

Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for

Surf Tourism

Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth

Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry

Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques

Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to

Standard Surfboards

Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies

Online Channels Continue to Gain Traction

Adoption of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Surfboards Impedes Market Growth

Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market

Seasonality & Topography

Cost Pressure Increases with Entry of Newcomers

Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base

Impact on Environment

Associated Hazards



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Geographic

Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Shortboards by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Shortboards by Geographic

Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Shortboards by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Longboards by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Longboards by Geographic

Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Longboards by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Japan,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest

of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Recreational by Geographic

Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Recreational by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Professional by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Professional by Geographic

Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Professional by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED STATES

Surfing Boards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

V Shape Recovery in Sales Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Younger Demography Exhibits Increased Interest in Surfing

Number of Participants in Surfing Activity in the US (2006-

2019) (in ?000s)

Surfing Participation in the US: Percentage Breakdown by Casual

Surfers and Core Surfers for 2019

US Surfing Frequency: Percentage Breakdown of Surfer Population

by Frequency of Surfing

Number of Participants in Surfing Activity in Spring/Summer

2019 and 2020

Surf Parks and Wave Pools Drive Opportunities for Surfing

Equipment & Products ,

Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Product -

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational and

Professional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Surfing Boards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 25: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Product -

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational

and Professional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Surfing Boards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Product -

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational

and Professional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Surfing Boards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: France Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Product -

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: France Historic Review for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: France 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational

and Professional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Surfing Boards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Germany Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Product -

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Germany Historic Review for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational

and Professional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Italy Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Product -

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Italy Historic Review for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational

and Professional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Surfing Boards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Surfing

Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: UK Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Product -

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Surfing

Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: UK Historic Review for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational and

Professional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 64: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Spain Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Product -

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Spain Historic Review for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational

and Professional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 70: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Russia Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Product -

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Russia Historic Review for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational

and Professional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recreational and Professional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Surfing Boards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing Boards by Geographic Region - Australia and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

Geographic Region - Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recreational and Professional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Surfing Boards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Some Growth Opportunities for

Surfing Market

Cheap Foreign Imports Impact Local Surfboard Manufacturing

Surf Apparel Market: Overview

Table 91: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Australia Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Australia Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational

and Professional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

India: A Long Coastline and Emerging Surf Tourism: Potential

for Growth

Table 97: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing

Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surfing

Boards by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and

Professional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing

Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surfing

Boards by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recreational and Professional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Brazil: Growing Popularity of Surfing Bodes Well for Market Growth

Africa

Table 103: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of World Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 106: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of World Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recreational and Professional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



