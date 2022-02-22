New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surfing Boards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033042/?utm_source=GNW
Global Surfing Boards Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026
Surf tourism is affected due to travel restrictions implemented across the world and also the shutdown of restaurants, hostels, and hotels. Regions such as Australia, the Maldives, Fiji, France, and Hawaii, among others are popular destinations for surfing and such restrictions have impacted business in these regions. Surfers who preferred travelling during the summers to surf destinations were affected by closure of airports and beaches. Also, several international surfing events have been either postponed or cancelled, further affecting the market. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surfing Boards estimated at US$2.2 billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a size of US$3.1 billion by 2026, displaying at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Shortboards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR to reach a market size of approximately US$2.1 billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Longboards segment is projected to spiral at 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $588.2 Million by 2026
Surfing Boards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 billion in the year 2021. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$588.2 million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% and 5.4% respectively over the analysis period. A noteworthy trend in the market for surfboards is the increasing popularity of adaptive surfing creating more demand for the boards. Disabled people are learning adaptive surfing as it builds confidence and improves physical well-being and psychosocial and sensorial skills. Surfing has also become means for the disabled to combat discrimination as it encourages teamwork and contributes towards social inclusion. Adaptive surfing is also known to prevent and treat several pathological conditions in the disabled, resulting from stress and sedentary lifestyle. Adaptive surfing is currently being encouraged across several countries.
Longboards Segment to Reach $745.2 Million by 2026
Longboards are thicker, wider, and longer in length usually 8 to14ft (2.4 to 4.3m). These boards have a much more rounded nose than a shortboard, which increases stability and buoyancy. Longboards are preferred by experienced surfers for their superior features including noseriding and stability. In the global Longboards Segment, USA, Japan, Europe and Asia-Pacific will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$510.4 million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$733.9 million by the close of the analysis period, accounting for 94.1% of the global market value. USA will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets and is forecast to reach US$335.6 million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 124 Featured) -
- Agit Global, Inc
- Tahe Outdoors
- Blue Sea Watersports Ltd
- BruSurf
- Channel Islands Surfboards, Inc.
- Firewire Surfboards, LLC
- Global Surf Industries
- Hobie Cat Company, Inc.
- Hydenshapes
- Infinity SUP
- Keeper Sports Products, LLC
- McTavish Surfboards
- Mt Woodgee Surfboards
- NSP International
- Rusty Surfboards Inc.
- SURFTECH, LLC
- Boardworks Surf & Sup
- Toy Factory Surfboards
- Woodpecker Natural Surfboards
- XANADU SURF DESIGNS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
Surfing Industry Exhibits Adverse Impact Amid Lockdowns and
Travel Restrictions
Surfing Rage Post Lifting of Restrictions Leave Surfing Board
Makers Extremely Busy
YoY% Sales Growth in Surf Hardgoods in the US: Feb 2020, April
2020, June 2020
More Free Time Leads to More Surfing & Amazing Bounty for
Surfing Industry
Surfing Boards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Influencer Market Insights
Surfing: A Popular Sporting & Leisure Activity
Surfing Techniques
Types of Surfing
Surfboards: An Introduction
Types of Surfboards
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
US Leads the Global Surfing Market
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demographic Factors Influence Sales of Surf Gear
Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers
(in Thousands) for Select Countries
Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers
World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2019
World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2019
Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing
Market
Connected Surfboard
Surf Forecasting Improves Participation
3D Printed Surfboard & VR Surfing
Drone Technology for Surfing
Finding the Perfect Wave Using Smart phones
Hi-tech Surfing Gains Interest
E-foil Technology
New Range of Brigade Surfing Boards with LED Lights Takes
Surfing Experience to New Levels
Radical Surfboard Design Reflects Game-Changing Surfboard
Innovation
Surfboard Material Innovations and New Manufacturing
Technologies to Spur Growth Opportunities
Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option
Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards
Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making
Modular Collapsible Surfboard
Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved
Performance, Convenience & Fun
Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering
of Surfboard
Electric Fin Surfboards
Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction
for Market
Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs
Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market
Widening Applications Beyond Leisure and Adventure
Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding
Sensor-Powered Smart Surfboard Fins for Ocean Warming Monitoring
High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity
Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term
Growth Prospects
Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide
Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses:
Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment
Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to
Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear
Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation
Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports
Fan Development of Surf Parks
Surf Tourism Dynamics Influence Demand for Surf Gear
How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &
What’s the New Normal?
Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
Countries with Maximum Vulnerability to COVID-19 Impact on
Tourism Industry: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of GDP by
Country for 2019 Country % of GDP
Surf Tourism in Asian Countries Struggles due to Coronavirus
Pandemic
Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for
Surf Tourism
Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth
Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry
Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques
Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to
Standard Surfboards
Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies
Online Channels Continue to Gain Traction
Adoption of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Surfboards Impedes Market Growth
Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market
Seasonality & Topography
Cost Pressure Increases with Entry of Newcomers
Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base
Impact on Environment
Associated Hazards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 124
