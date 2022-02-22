KlariVis Announces New Relationship With the Bank of Princeton

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics tool for the financial services industry, today announced its new relationship with The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") as a key analytics tool for the Bank's future.

KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an intuitive, user-friendly enterprise dashboard. The KlariVis platform provides financial institutions of all sizes with timely insights that drive profitability and productivity. As a solution developed for bankers by bankers, KlariVis continues to see rapid growth as financial organizations seek a simpler way to transform their data for executive and frontline decision-making.

The Bank of Princeton is a New Jersey state-chartered community bank with 23 branches located in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Established in 2007, the Bank works to provide best-in-class products, services, and technology from personal banking and lending products, to a full range of business products. The Bank of Princeton's employees are committed to exceptional customer service and supporting their communities.

The Bank has gone through a digital transformation over the years, and Ed Dietzler, President and Chief Executive Officer, searched for an analytics solution that freed up employees' time and enabled them to effectively use untapped information from the Bank's data sources. He discovered there weren't many straightforward answers until KlariVis.

Dietzler says, "KlariVis offered a unique solution with a seamless transition to launch. After viewing the platform, it offered the reporting and comprehensive answers we were looking for all presented in a user-friendly interface." Dietzler expands on the Bank's future with KlariVis, "We are most excited about focusing on the 'why.' We can now move from data-based answers to creating a clear-cut analysis driven by the data findings."

Kim Snyder, CEO of KlariVis, stated, "This partnership is another example of data's transformative power. Our mission is to equip financial institutions with the analytics tool that empowers their employees and customers to live and work better. The Bank of Princeton's forward-looking vision allowed KlariVis to be a perfect fit."

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with nineteen branches in New Jersey, including two in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe Township, Montgomery, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, and Sicklerville. There are also four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information, visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com.

