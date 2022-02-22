Black Dragon Resource Companies to Launch NFT Art Sales Campaign with AI Sales Agents

DALLAS, TX, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: BDGR) ("The Company") to deploy ai sales agents to sell NFT’s and conversationally create awareness of its exclusive art, available where popular NFT’s are sold.

The deployment of AI sales agents is anticipated to launch the company’s basic sales campaigns to begin purposeful interaction with the NFT art marketplace to drive revenues immediately and stimulate the market educationally for continued development of the company’s products.

“This is exciting for the company to be in a position to open revenue channels to sell its art and drive traffic to NFT marketplaces where our art may be purchased and shared with art and NFT enthusiasts,” stated Eddie Vakser, President of Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. “After we build it and test it, we can scale sales superfast and at extremely low costs by adopting this new technology. This is significant as the earnings potential this technology provides the company combined with growing interest in the NFT marketplace, positions the company on the right side of a technological paradigm shift.”

With success, the company can scale sales agents and cover territory to meet supply lines of NFT’s manufactured by Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. The nature of the growing demand in the NFT markets and the speed of the Digital Intelligent Sales Agents is an opportunity which would ordinarily require a lot of people and vast administrative and organizational support, but leveraging AI technology allows the company to move beyond people, for scale and speed, lowering revenue costs from acquisition of market share via new ownership of the company’s BlackDracos NFT line of highly valued art .

The custom ai sales agent, provided by Vocodia , is scheduled for deployment four weeks from this release, however company insiders hope for an earlier start. While the build out can be completed in three days, an ai sales agent trained to sell art via NFT’s has never been done, requiring some additional time. After he AI sales agent is built, training and testing will take additional time to train and teach the BDGR Digital Intelligent Sales Agent about art and NFT’s and build in compliance measures limiting its discussion points.

This is a historic moment for the company and humanity as new technologies are combining to drive agendas. This has never been done. BDGR is going into new territory where new age art certification allows for a wider entre into the provenance chain as exclusive ownership of some of the world’s most rare, recognized and coveted art, certified on a supercharged blockchain as an NFT , giving owners new freedoms as art owners, and then sold by Artificial Intelligence to drive newly opening markets.

The company’s current NFT’s available at Open Sea allow art enthusiasts to participate in the very rare line of owners of the most revered art in the world, dating back to the renaissance, including Michelangelo Buonarotti’s famous sculptures.

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. would like to thank Vocodia for collaborating in this unique challenge of a new technology order and acceptance of BDGR tokens as consideration for services.

Updates on the AI sales campaign progress to follow.

About BDGR:

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. is a distributor of rare art via blockchain based technologies, or NFT (Non-Fungible Token). The Company is proud to possess exclusive ownership and distribution rights of the world’s most exclusive art from the most famous artists dating back to the renaissance period and the platform to share ownership of individual arts via blockchain based technology. The goal of the company is to share rare and exclusive art with more people to inspire humanity to greater achievement, by expanding ownership potential. Art’s valued only if people can see it, possess it, own it.

For more information, please visit: https://blackdragonshop.com/

