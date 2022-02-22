Machine Tools Industry is Anticipated to Surpass US$ 99 Bn by the End of the Forecast Period 2020-2030

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Machine Tools Market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of ~3.3% between 2020 and 2030. The market is expected to reach US$ 99 Bn by the end of 2030.



The global sales of machine tools market was valued at ~US$ 72 Bn at the end of 2019 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 99 Bn by the end of the forecast period 2020-2030. The Automotive & Transportation segment is estimated to be the most lucrative end use capturing 36% of the overall demand pie in the global machine tools market. Furthermore, manufacturers are adopting green manufacturing to reduce the overall operating cost by using energy efficient processes that can drastically reduce energy and utility bills, thus fueling the demand for machine tools with lesser power consumption.

However, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in production shortfall coupled with disruptions in supply chain in several industries such as the automotive sector. However, the global demand for machine tools market is foreseen to fare well with the sudden down shift in the global demand.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4348

The novel COVID-19 pandemic has hit almost every region of the world. The pandemic has caused a severe impact to the machine tools imports & exports in many leading countries. At the same time prominent manufactures are determining different ways to deal with the possible supply chain disruption in the global machine tools market. The exogenous shock by this global pandemic is foreseen to amplify the existing downshift in the machine tool demand.

East Asia to Remain Frontrunner in Machine Tools Market

East Asia is estimated to hold 2/5th of the overall market value followed by Europe. Growth in industrialization coupled with high automotive demand after the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is foreseen to create a surge in consumption for machine tools. Optimistic industrial growth has been witnessed in emerging Asian countries such as China, India, and Indonesia among others.

This will pave way for significant opportunities for the machine tools manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, China manufactures machine tools at a low cost as compared to the U.S., Germany and Japan.

Therefore a significant number of customers are poised to import machine tools from China. Collectively, East and South Asia are projected to account for 3/5th of the overall absolute dollar opportunity created through 2030.

To learn more about Machine Tools Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4348

Key Segments Covered in the Machine Tools Industry Survey

By Product Type

Metal Cutting

Machining Centres & Related

Laser, EDM, & Related

Lathes

Other Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

Presses

Punching & Shearing Machines

Bending & Forming Machine

Other Metal Forming

By End-Use

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery

General Manufacturing & Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

MEA

Competitive Landscape

The global market for machine tools is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of local and regional players. The industry players are focusing on launching new products as per the dynamic industry needs as a key strategy to strengthen their market footprint and better serve the needs of consumers. For instance,

In 2020, Doosan Machine Tools came up with MP 6500 series product with a high precision vertical machining center for mold machining. This machine features enhanced stability and spindle rigidity to boost user convenience and improved quality

In 2020, Doosan Machine Tools introduced a new large-sized horizontal turning center. The newly developed product provides machining functions ranging from 2-Axis up to Y-axis machining which are suitable for machining large workpieces

In 2019, Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd. has introduced a new Wire EDM machine - U 6 H.E.A.T. Extreme. The new wire coated technology increases rough machining rates up to 300% without increasing manufacturing costs



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4348

Key players in the Machine Tools Market

DMG MORI CO., LTD

Amada Holdings Co., Ltd

AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.

Schuler Group

JTEKT Corporation

Okuma Corporation

Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd

Hyundai Wia Corporation

Komatsu Limited



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global machine tools market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 26 Bn and is anticipated to expand 1.4X from 2020 through 2030

Metal cutting machine tools are projected to surpass market valuation of US$ 94 Bn by the end of 2030

Electrical & Electronics end use segment is anticipated to grow, gaining 171 BPS over the course of forecast duration

South Asia is projected to grow 1.2X faster than East Asia. However, East Asia is estimated to account for major chunk of demand pie by the end of the forecast period

Automotive and transportation segment is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of ~US$ 7.5 Bn between 2020 and 2030



Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-

Hydrogen Sensor Market Trend: A recent study by Fact.MR on the hydrogen sensor market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players.

Vacuum Loaders Market Forecast: A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business executions, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in Fact.MR's extensive coverage on the subject. A decade long forecast sheds light on the prominent growth dynamics such as the drivers, opportunities and restraints likely to present themselves across prominent geographies and segments.

Flow Meter Market Analysis: Fact.MR flow meter market research reports sheds light on the prominent growth drivers, opportunities and trends expected to shape future expansion trajectory for the upcoming decade. Details about key geographies, prominent segments and important manufacturers and stakeholders have also been embedded in the report.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583