Worldwide Diagnostic Biomarkers Market Size to Reach $95.1 Billion by 2028 - Use of Biomarkers to Give Accurate and Consistent Results Over Conventional Diagnostic Tools Drives the Market – Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Diagnostic Biomarkers Market finds that because of huge advancement in diagnostic tools, they provide accurate and consistent results at early diagnosis over conventional diagnostic tools. Biomarkers are integrated with high data management technologies and key imaging; thus, it fulfils the need for early diagnosis and meets market expectations. Therefore, it is responsible for augmenting the growth of Diagnostic Biomarkers Market in coming years. The total Global Diagnostic Biomarkers Market is estimated to reach USD 95.1 Billion by 2028.

The market stood at a revenue of USD 45.9 Billion in the year 2021, and expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.1%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Diagnostic Biomarkers Market by Disease (Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Immunological Diseases), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Biomarkers Tools Propels the Market Demand

Since from past few years, healthcare industry uses advance technology such as, immunoassays, omics technologies, bioinformatics and diagnostic imaging. In addition, many market leaders are started investing in launching technologically advanced products that provide better patient safety and ease of use. Thus, it increases the demand for biomarkers applications in biomedical industry. In addition, advanced omics technologies provide analysis and identification of mutations & polymorphisms in key genes. Thus, it increases the demand for genomic biomarkers. Due to all these reasons, there is huge demand for Diagnostic Biomarkers Market over the projected time period.

Technical Issues Related to Sample Collection and Storage Hampers the Market Growth

Biomarkers are majorly used in epidemiology studies to identify different types of diseases in humans. For doing this, precious biological samples are required and need to handle & storage carefully. These sample provides large amount of information and reduces future research costs. Therefore, sample collection is the critical task for service providers in terms of handling and storing. In addition, specimen storage, retrieval software and detailed tracking are needed for proper sample management. All these factors are responsible for impeding the growth of Diagnostic Biomarkers Market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Accounted Largest Growth of Market

North America is accounted the largest share of the Diagnostic Biomarkers Market during the forecast period. Various growth strategies adopted by key players, large adoption rate of biomarkers for disease diagnostics and increasing use of biomarkers in personalized medicine are augmenting the growth of Diagnostic Biomarkers Market in this region. In addition, rising research studies for the discovery & development of novel biomarkers, increasing adoption of advanced technologies like NGS, increasing use of biomarkers in patient stratification & drug development process and availability of large number of pharmaceutical companies are some other factors that fuels the growth of market in this region.

List of Prominent Players in the Diagnostic Biomarkers Market:

Biocrates Life Sciences AG

Augurex Life Sciences Corp.

Biomedical Corp.

Target Discovery

Banyan Biomarkers, Inc.

Astute Medical, Inc.

Axela Inc.



Recent Developments:

April, 2021: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. launched two cardiac biomarker tests for highly sensitive cardiac troponin T (cTnT-hs) and N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide test (NT-proBNP). These gold standard biomarkers support cardiovascular disease management and can help clinicians diagnose heart attacks and manage heart failure better.

May, 2021: QIAGEN N.V. launched the first FDA-approved tissue companion diagnostic, therascreen KRAS RGQ PCR Kit, to identify the KRAS G12C mutation in NSCLC tumors and expand precision medicine options in lung cancer.

July, 2020: Thermo Fisher Scientific entered into an agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical to expand the use of the Oncomine Dx Target Test and expedite local biomarker testing of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients eligible for ROZLYTREK (entrectinib) treatment in Japan.

January, 2020: Merck KGaA opened a non-profit, high-tech skill development center in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s Institute of Microbial Technology (CSIR-IMTECH) in Chandigarh, India. The center is equipped with genome-editing, single-molecule biomarker detection, and other technologies to help local students build life science skills.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 45.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 95.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 12.1% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Disease • Cancer



• Cardiovascular Diseases



• Neurological Diseases



• Immunological Diseases



• Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa,

and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India,

Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa,

among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness

analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and

COVID-19 impact analysis.

