E-Commerce Packaging Market to Reach $140.86 Billion by 2021-2028 | E-Commerce Packaging Industry Exhibit a CAGR of 16.3%

Pune, India, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global e-commerce packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 48.81 billion in 2021 to USD 140.86 billion in 2028. Online shopping platforms provide multiple advantages, such as easy refunds/returns, doorstep delivery, discounts, and similar others. Statista, for instance, mentioned that the global retail e-commerce sales in 2020 accounted for USD 4.28 trillion. By the end of 2022, e-retail revenues are anticipated to reach USD 5.4 trillion. As per a published report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “E-commerce Packaging Market, 2021-2028,” the market size was USD 42.66 billion in 2020. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Market Segments:

By Type:

Plastic

Corrugated Boxes

Paper

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Fashion & Apparel

Klabin Launches Klabin ForYou Website to Offer Paper Packaging Solutions to Customers

In October 2019, Klabin, the biggest paper producer in Brazil, unveiled ‘Klabin ForYou,’ a digital platform that would provide paper packaging solutions and a wide range of paper-based products. The new website can be used by small and medium-sized firms and individuals for acquiring the company’s products. They are certified by international organizations and are made out of renewable raw materials. Such initiatives by key players would accelerate the demand for e-commerce packaging in the near future.

Ability of E-commerce Sites to Provide Goods at Doorsteps Surges Demand amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the packaging industry exponentially. E-commerce websites are helping people of all ages get their required products home-delivered, which is very beneficial for geriatric consumers. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), for instance, stated that between February to April 2020, sales through e-commerce platforms surged by 14.8% in the U.S.

Report Coverage-

The research report studies decisive segments of the e-commerce packaging industry containing regions, end-users, technologies, types, and applications. It elaborates the performance and significance of each of the segments by considering sales volume, growth prospects, revenue share, and demand. In addition to this, it will help our clients to accurately determine the market size to guide them in choosing the right segment for their business growth.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Number of Smartphone Users Globally to Spur Demand

The rising access to the internet and the surging number of smartphone users across the globe is expected to boost the e-commerce packaging market growth in the near future. Coupled with this, the increasing young demographic population would also aid growth. According to Oberlo, the number of smartphone users worldwide was 3.6 billion in 2020. The number grew by 16.86% annually from 2013 to 2020. However, minimum knowledge about technology and a lack of infrastructure in rural areas may obstruct the demand for online packaging solutions.

Regional Insights-



Asia Pacific to Dominate Fueled by Presence of Flipkart, Amazon, and Kaola

Asia Pacific is set to dominate this market in the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the presence of reputed e-companies, such as Amazon, Flipkart, Kaola, and Alibaba in this region. It generated USD 23.04 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue.

The increasing sales of products through e-commerce platforms would bolster growth in Europe. The region is currently experiencing a surging impact of the influencer and celebrity culture, which, in turn, would also contribute to this growth.

In Latin America, the rapid evolution of online shopping and growing penetration of the internet would surge the demand for e-commerce packaging solutions.

Competitive Landscape-

Launch of Innovative Packaging Solutions — Vital Strategy of Key Companies

The market is highly fragmented, with the presence of multiple companies worldwide. Most of them are investing huge sums in the development of unique products. A few others are trying to provide customized and environmentally friendly packaging solutions to strengthen their positions. Below is one of the crucial industry developments:

February 2021: Smurfit Kappa introduced a new line of eBottle packaging solutions for keeping up with the high demand from the beverage and liquids market. Its latest range includes a wide range of multi and single-pack products, including the Pop-up insert, BiPack, and Rollor bottle pack.

