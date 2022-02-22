Mission Cloud Services Recognized on CRN’s 2022 MSP 500 List as Customer Demand for AWS Managed Cloud Services Accelerates

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner , today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Mission to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Tech Elite 150 category. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.



“Mission had a tremendous 2021,” said Mark Medina, Vice President – Marketing, Mission. “We added several new managed and professional services that enable our diverse customer base – which includes startups, mid-sized companies, and global enterprises – to unlock the technical and competitive advantages that AWS and cloud modernization can deliver. For some customers, that means saving them tens of thousands of dollars off their monthly cloud bills with pinpoint optimization. For others, it is architecting a seamless cloud migration from legacy on-prem environments, or enabling them to launch new products with machine learning on AWS, or any of the other cloud strategy, automation, security, backup, and performance capabilities we bring to customers every day. We’re proud to continue to earn CRN recognition for our customer growth and the continually expanding managed cloud services we deliver.”

Throughout the past year, Mission has added new managed services – and significantly expanded others – to address customer demand. For example, Mission’s popular Mission Cloud One service now includes a security component as part of the uniquely comprehensive offering. It also has grown to encompass Mission Cloud Care , delivering proactive AWS guidance and hands-on support. Among the new managed services is Mission Cloud Elevate , which provides customers with an agile, flexible, and team-based way to architect, build, and optimize their AWS environments. The popular and comprehensive service is designed to meet customers at any stage of their cloud journey: from initial strategy and design, to ensuring best practices are applied to ongoing cloud optimization and performance on AWS. Mission also added a dedicated data, analytics, and machine learning practice , which has empowered customers to take advantage of next-gen solutions on AWS without the need to find and hire expensive in-house talent. Mission’s customer success with the practice recently earned the company the AWS Data and Analytics Competency , its eighth Competency designation from AWS.

“In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets.”

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

