Global Credit Card Market Consumer Trends and Forecasts for Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Lending

The report looks at Credit Card as a Service (CCaas) products which are relatively new to the payments landscape and offer a variety of options for those wishing to issue credit cards. What does the credit market look like given the effects of COVID-19? Is CCaaS right for your organization?

The research explains the current credit market and forecast, discusses the latest in credit products, such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) lending, and examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the consumer credit industry. Furthermore, the research examines how companies are offering embedded finance products such as CCaaS to allow customers the ability to offer their own credit card product. By way of four evaluative criteria, general advice is provided for those seeking a relationship with a fintech provider.

Highlights of the research note include:

Effects of COVID-19 on the consumer credit industry

U.S. credit and debit purchase transactions

Consumer trends and forecast for Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) lending

An overview of some CCaaS vendors in the market

Advice for evaluating a fintech partnership

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon

Borrow

Chime

Federal Reserve Bank

Galileo

i2C Inc.

Marqeta

Microsoft

Zeta

