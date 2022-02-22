QuantuMDx announces approval of its Rapid Q-POC™ SARS-CoV-2 assay in the UK under CTDA legislation

QuantuMDx announces approval of its Rapid Q-POCTM SARS-CoV-2 assay in the UK under CTDA legislation

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UK, 22 February 2022. QuantuMDx Group Limited (“QuantuMDx”), today announces that its rapid PCR SARS-CoV-2 test, with the multiplex Q-POC platform, has been approved for continued sales in the UK under the UK Health Security Agency’s Medical Devices (Coronavirus Test Device Approvals) (Amendment) Regulations 2021 (“CTDA”).

In addition, the Technical Validation Group (TVG) have published its evaluation of this 30 minute Q-POC SARS-CoV-2 assay (click here for more information) and concluded the assay meets the acceptable criteria for sensitivity and the desirable criteria for specificity of the MHRA Target Product Profile (TPP) for Point of Care (POC) assays. The TVG analysed 135 positive and 390 negative samples and reported a specificity of 98.5% (95% CI 96.5-99.4%) and a sensitivity of 80.0% (95% CI 72.1-86.2%). It was noted within the report that there were a high proportion of patients with a CT over 30 which may affect the overall sensitivity.

Jonathan O’Halloran, Chief Executive, QuantuMDx, said: “We are delighted to announce that our product has been approved and added to the CTDA register and that the UK will continue to have access to our high quality rapid PCR tests. Our assay design strategy, to include three targets, where most only target one or two regions of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, is continuing to prove to be robust and we are confident that our tests and device remain able to detect all known variants, as is the case with the recent Omicron variant by which none of our test’s three targets have been affected.”

Q-POC™ is a rapid, simple to use, portable, sample to answer PCR device and has been designed for use in a wide range of settings, such as hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and workplace testing providing accurate PCR results at the point of need. Q-POC™ and its first test, a SARS-CoV-2 detection assay, are CE-IVD marked under the In Vitro Diagnostics Directive (98/79/EC), enabling use within Europe. The Company also plans to expand the menu of tests for Q-POC™ adding a multiplex respiratory panel and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), amongst others, to the current SARS-CoV-2 assay.

Notes to editor:

About QuantuMDx

QuantuMDx is a progressive MedTech company passionate about empowering the world to control disease and reduce suffering. QuantuMDx solves real-world diagnostic problems by creating multiplex molecular solutions for the Point of Need, for anyone, anywhere.

QuantuMDx has global operations and strategic partnerships – keeping it at the forefront of molecular diagnostics.

Q-POC™ is a rapid, simple to use, portable, sample to answer multiplex PCR device. It has been designed for use in a range of real-world settings, such as hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, dentistry, workplaces and in the field, providing accurate PCR results at the Point of Need.

Q-POC™ and its first test, a SARS-CoV-2 multiplex detection assay, are CE-IVD marked under the In Vitro Diagnostics Directive (98/79/EC), enabling use within Europe. It tests multiple targets of the disease for a future proof Covid testing solution at the Point of Need.

QuantuMDx plans to launch a range of syndromic multiplex testing assays over the coming months and years.

For more information about QuantuMDx and Q-POC™, its rapid PCR point of care system, go to: www.quantumdx.com.

