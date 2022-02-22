New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Student Information Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033021/?utm_source=GNW
Global Student Information Systems Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2026
Student Information Systems (SIS) are sophisticated web-based information management software solutions that help educational establishments in achieving a highly structured and conducive information exchange environment to integrate administration and manage student data. The increasing adoption of these solutions is attributed to growing focus of educational institutions to improve education quality and ensure efficient communication among authorities, faculties and students. These systems are gaining from rising proliferation of mobile devices and the Internet, penetration of e-learning and popularity of over-the-top media services. The market growth is also bolstered by emergence of the Internet of Things, edge computing and 5G telecommunication. Advanced student information systems focus on analytics, mobile applications, behavior tracking and cloud accessibility. The explosion of connected mobile devices is facilitating addition of numerous mobile apps for increasing convenience for students and their parents. In addition, ongoing trends like migration to cloud and mobile accessibility are fostering integration of artificial intelligence to these applications.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Student Information Systems estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.2% CAGR to reach US$15 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.4% share of the global Student Information Systems market. Market growth is led by the solution segment due to robust adoption of student information system software solutions along with factors like easy deployment & maintenance and flexible pricing options. The services segment is witnessing robust growth rate due to increasing focus of educational institutions on integration capabilities for optimization of administration processes.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2 Billion by 2026
The Student Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.37% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 14% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America region holds a commanding position owing to rising awareness about these systems across higher educational institutions. The regional market is propelled by increasing penetration of emerging technologies including the Internet of Things, the cloud, big data, digital transformation and mobility. The region is also gaining from introduction of advanced solutions from leading players coupled with ongoing efforts to upgrade SIS solutions with sophisticated technologies. Europe represents the second-leading student information system market due to notable expansion of the educational tourism industry and increasing inflow of foreign students in countries including the UK, France and Germany. The Asia-Pacific region is benefitting from rising focus of educational institutions on digital solutions for pushing operating efficiency. Countries such as China, Indonesia, India and Malaysia are reporting high penetration of student information systems in K-12 Education for aiding school management and providing relevant information to students.
Select Competitors (Total 93 Featured) -
- Arth Infosoft
- Beehively
- Campus Management Corp.
- ComSpec International
- NTC Eduware LLC
- Ellucian Company L.P
- Focus School Software
- Foradian Technologies
- Illuminate Education
- Jenzabar Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- PowerSchool
- Skyward, Inc.
- Tribal Group
- Unit4
- Workday Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Student Information Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact on Education
Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19 in Select Countries:
June 2020
Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19: Feb2020-Aug2020
COVID-19 Brings Virtual K-12 Schooling to the Fore
COVID-19 Upends Education System & Brings Student Information
System to Spotlight
Student Information Systems (SIS): Fostering Conducive
Information-Exchange Environment to Benefit Administration &
Students
Cloud-based SIS: Delivering Compelling Merits over On-Premise
Systems
Student Information System Market Displays Enviable Growth
Chart with Good Grades: Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Radical Shift from Traditional Blackboards toward Smart
Technology: A Major Market Driver
Cloud Deployment Set to Maintain Commanding Position
Burgeoning World Student Population Expands the Addressable
Market Opportunity for Student Information Systems
Technologies: Student Population (In Million) in Select
Countries Worldwide for the Year 2019E
Analysis by Component: Solutions Segment Hold Outstanding Share
of SIS Market
World Student Information Systems Market by Component (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Solutions and
Services
Analysis by Application: Admission & Recruitment Remains
Primary Application Market
World Student Information Systems Market by Application (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Admission &
Recruitment, Student Management, Financial Management, and
Other Applications
Analysis by End-Use: Higher Education Segment Boasts Major Share
World Student Information Systems Market by End-Use (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Higher education,
and K-12
Regional Analysis: North America Dominates, while Asia-Pacific
Shines Bright
Asia-Pacific Offers Attractive Growth Opportunities
World Student Information Systems Market by Region: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions:
(2021 & 2027)
World Student Information Systems Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and
Japan
Competitive Landscape
Vendors Eye on Organic & Inorganic Strategies to Tap Opportunities
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovations Enhance Features & Functionality
End-to-End Admission Management with SIS
SIS Simplifies Student Financial Management
Highly Convenient Attendance Management with SIS
Offering Myriad Benefits, SIS Technology Continues to Widen its
Footprint
Exam Management Made Easier with SIS
SIS Ensures Seamless Library Management
SIS Empowers Wardens with Effective Hostel Management Capability
Cloud Platforms Poised to Make Big Gains
K-12 Schools & Colleges Benefit Immensely from SIS
Growing Emphasis on E-Learning Widens Addressable Market
SIS Also Benefits Online Tutoring Centers
Growing Population of Younger Demographics to Augment Future
Demand
Global Population of Ages 0-14 Years (in Million) by Country: 2019
Global Youth Population Between the Age of 15 to 24 Years
(in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2017 & 2050
Ongoing Digital Transformation in Higher Education Augurs Well
Digital Learning Materials Used in Classrooms
Integration with LMS to Augment Relevance of SIS
Rising Adoption of BYOD Model to Increase Uptake of SIS
Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
