Global Student Information Systems Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2026



Student Information Systems (SIS) are sophisticated web-based information management software solutions that help educational establishments in achieving a highly structured and conducive information exchange environment to integrate administration and manage student data. The increasing adoption of these solutions is attributed to growing focus of educational institutions to improve education quality and ensure efficient communication among authorities, faculties and students. These systems are gaining from rising proliferation of mobile devices and the Internet, penetration of e-learning and popularity of over-the-top media services. The market growth is also bolstered by emergence of the Internet of Things, edge computing and 5G telecommunication. Advanced student information systems focus on analytics, mobile applications, behavior tracking and cloud accessibility. The explosion of connected mobile devices is facilitating addition of numerous mobile apps for increasing convenience for students and their parents. In addition, ongoing trends like migration to cloud and mobile accessibility are fostering integration of artificial intelligence to these applications.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Student Information Systems estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.2% CAGR to reach US$15 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.4% share of the global Student Information Systems market. Market growth is led by the solution segment due to robust adoption of student information system software solutions along with factors like easy deployment & maintenance and flexible pricing options. The services segment is witnessing robust growth rate due to increasing focus of educational institutions on integration capabilities for optimization of administration processes.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2 Billion by 2026



The Student Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.37% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 14% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America region holds a commanding position owing to rising awareness about these systems across higher educational institutions. The regional market is propelled by increasing penetration of emerging technologies including the Internet of Things, the cloud, big data, digital transformation and mobility. The region is also gaining from introduction of advanced solutions from leading players coupled with ongoing efforts to upgrade SIS solutions with sophisticated technologies. Europe represents the second-leading student information system market due to notable expansion of the educational tourism industry and increasing inflow of foreign students in countries including the UK, France and Germany. The Asia-Pacific region is benefitting from rising focus of educational institutions on digital solutions for pushing operating efficiency. Countries such as China, Indonesia, India and Malaysia are reporting high penetration of student information systems in K-12 Education for aiding school management and providing relevant information to students.

Select Competitors (Total 93 Featured) -

Arth Infosoft

Beehively

Campus Management Corp.

ComSpec International

NTC Eduware LLC

Ellucian Company L.P

Focus School Software

Foradian Technologies

Illuminate Education

Jenzabar Inc.

Oracle Corporation

PowerSchool

Skyward, Inc.

Tribal Group

Unit4

Workday Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Student Information Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Education

Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19 in Select Countries:

June 2020

Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19: Feb2020-Aug2020

COVID-19 Brings Virtual K-12 Schooling to the Fore

COVID-19 Upends Education System & Brings Student Information

System to Spotlight

Student Information Systems (SIS): Fostering Conducive

Information-Exchange Environment to Benefit Administration &

Students

Cloud-based SIS: Delivering Compelling Merits over On-Premise

Systems

Student Information System Market Displays Enviable Growth

Chart with Good Grades: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Radical Shift from Traditional Blackboards toward Smart

Technology: A Major Market Driver

Cloud Deployment Set to Maintain Commanding Position

Burgeoning World Student Population Expands the Addressable

Market Opportunity for Student Information Systems

Technologies: Student Population (In Million) in Select

Countries Worldwide for the Year 2019E

Analysis by Component: Solutions Segment Hold Outstanding Share

of SIS Market

World Student Information Systems Market by Component (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Solutions and

Services

Analysis by Application: Admission & Recruitment Remains

Primary Application Market

World Student Information Systems Market by Application (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Admission &

Recruitment, Student Management, Financial Management, and

Other Applications

Analysis by End-Use: Higher Education Segment Boasts Major Share

World Student Information Systems Market by End-Use (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Higher education,

and K-12

Regional Analysis: North America Dominates, while Asia-Pacific

Shines Bright

Asia-Pacific Offers Attractive Growth Opportunities

World Student Information Systems Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions:

(2021 & 2027)

World Student Information Systems Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and

Japan

Competitive Landscape

Vendors Eye on Organic & Inorganic Strategies to Tap Opportunities

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations Enhance Features & Functionality

End-to-End Admission Management with SIS

SIS Simplifies Student Financial Management

Highly Convenient Attendance Management with SIS

Offering Myriad Benefits, SIS Technology Continues to Widen its

Footprint

Exam Management Made Easier with SIS

SIS Ensures Seamless Library Management

SIS Empowers Wardens with Effective Hostel Management Capability

Cloud Platforms Poised to Make Big Gains

K-12 Schools & Colleges Benefit Immensely from SIS

Growing Emphasis on E-Learning Widens Addressable Market

SIS Also Benefits Online Tutoring Centers

Growing Population of Younger Demographics to Augment Future

Demand

Global Population of Ages 0-14 Years (in Million) by Country: 2019

Global Youth Population Between the Age of 15 to 24 Years

(in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2017 & 2050

Ongoing Digital Transformation in Higher Education Augurs Well

Digital Learning Materials Used in Classrooms

Integration with LMS to Augment Relevance of SIS

Rising Adoption of BYOD Model to Increase Uptake of SIS

Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 and 2025



