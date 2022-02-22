New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Lighting Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032940/?utm_source=GNW
Global Solar Lighting Systems Market to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solar Lighting Systems estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period. LED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.2% CAGR to reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Light Sources segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.6% share of the global Solar Lighting Systems market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2026
The Solar Lighting Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.08% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 10.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Growth in the market will be driven by the growing popularity of solar street lighting. Solar street lighting has been garnering a significant traction across cities owing to its potential to accelerate the transition towards a green, low-carbon future. The demand for these systems is further propelled by increasing demand for energy in both rural and urban areas. The technology is benefitting from declining cost of associated components like solar photovoltaic panels, making it an attractive alternative to conventional street lights. Solar street lights are capable of operating even on cloudy or rainy days. The market is also bolstered by favorable government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions through the use of eco-friendly technology. The shift toward solar street lighting is expected to be further facilitated by numerous benefits of these systems over their counterpart traditional solutions. Solar street lighting is sustainable in nature and independent of power grid, which leads to low operating costs. Rather than relying on utility provider, these lights are powered by solar energy, which is stored for later use. Solar street lighting has lower risk of overheating and requires lower maintenance in comparison to traditional street lights. The lack of external wires further reduces the risk of accidents like electrocution and strangulation. Solar street lights are eco-friendly in nature and considerably reduce carbon footprint. In addition, these systems can be easily installed in remote areas that are not served by conventional systems, making them a suitable and efficient option for addressing lighting issues.
Select Competitors (Total 83 Featured) -
- Azuri Technologies Ltd.
- Clear Blue Technologies Inc.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- FlexSol Solutions B.V.
- Nokero USA LLC
- SEPCO- Solar Electric Power Company
- Signify Holding B.V.
- Solar Lighting International, Inc.
- Solar Street Lights USA
- SunMaster Solar Lighting Co., Ltd.
- Sunna Design Inc. (Sol)
- Sunna Design SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032940/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Solar Lighting Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Solar Power Becomes Indispensable to Global Energy Mix
Robust Demand for Solar Power Provides a Fertile Environment
for the Growth of Solar Lighting Systems: Global Demand for
Solar Photovoltaic Power (In Gigawatts) for Years 2020, 2022,
2024 & 2026
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine
Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic
Region/Country
As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven
Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global
Policy on Tackling COVID
What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains
is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback
A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as
a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic
Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020
through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in
Humanity’s History that Left the World in Shambles &
Industries and Markets Upended
How the Clean Technologies Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic &
What’s the New Normal?
Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
A Green Recovery is On the Agenda for Most Countries Worldwide:
The New Normal in Global Clean Technologies Market by Major
Geographies Analyzed By Annual % Growth For Years 2019
Through 2025
COVID-19 Sharpens the Focus on the Environment. Here’s Why
What’s In-Store for Renewable Resources?
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Internet of Energy (IoE) Sets the Stage for Renewables. Here’s How
Myriad Factors Support the Trend Towards Solar Street Lighting
Innovation is Key to Sustained Growth of Solar Street Lights
Smart Cities to Provide Added Boost for Solar Street Lighting
Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis
Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects in the
Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities
for Solar Street Lighting: Global Smart City Spending (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027
AI Makes Its Presence Felt in the Solar Lighting Systems Market
Favorable Regulations Remain Imperative for Sustained Growth in
the Market
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/Countries
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy
Sources in Select Countries
Market to Benefit from the Shift Towards Decentralized Power
Generation & Rural Electrification in Emerging Nations
Global Distributed PV Capacity Growth (in GW) by End-Use for
the Period 2007-12, 2012-18 and 2019-24
Rising Popularity of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)
to Spur Growth in the Residential and Commercial Sectors
Dedicated Solar Electric Architecture is Imperative for Better
Quality Solar Lights: Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics
(BIPV) Market by Region (in US$ Million) for the Years 2020
and 2027
Long-term Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Growing Population &
Urbanization Drive
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032940/?utm_source=GNW
