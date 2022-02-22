Track and Trace Solutions Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Track and Trace Solutions Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts by Product (Plant Manager, Checkweighers, Barcode Scanner, Verification) Technology (2D Barcode, RFID) Application (Serialization, Aggregations, Reporting), End User (Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices). PLUS, Profiles of Leading Track and Trace Product Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the severe regulations & principles for the implementation of serialization, increasing focus of manufacturers on brand protection, growth in the number of packaging-related product recalls, and growth in the medical device industry.

COVID-19 Impact on Track and Trace Solutions Market

The spread of COViD-19 pandemic has affected many industries globally. The track and trace market is predicted to boost during the forecast period owing to the need of tracking of COViD-19 patients at every hour at each corner of the globe. Thus, the track and trace solutions market will have a positive impact for its growth during the spread of the pandemic.

Market Drivers

Growth in the medical device industry is driving the growth of the track and trace solutions market. The medical and pharmaceutical industry are adopting the tracking and tracing devices in order to be aware about the spread of novel diseases along with the data of patients who are getting in contact of the disease. The medical and hospital industry is also utilizing the advancement in technology provided by the track and trace solutions.

Market Opportunities

Remote authentication of products is increasing which is utilizing the tracking and tracing devices. Thus the industry involved in remote tracking and authenticating of medical and pharmaceutical devices are offering wide growth prospects for the track and trace solutions market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the companies profiled in the report include OPTEL Group (Canada), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Systech International Inc. (US), TraceLink Inc. (US), Antares Vision (Italy), Xyntek Inc. (US), Adents International (France), SEA Vision Srl (Italy), Robert Bosch (Germany), Körber Medipak Systems AG (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Uhlmann Group (Germany), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Axway Inc. (US), and ACG Worldwide (India)

Recent Developments

In 2018, Antares Vision introduced its product, ATSFOUR, an enterprise-level serialization software solution. The new ATSFOUR assimilates the Antares Tracking System architecture and offers a wide-ranging solution which allows the widest connection capability for any traceability network.

In 2018, Ropack Pharma Solutions (Canada) signed a contract with Trace-Link (US) in order to achieve DSCSA compliance for its pharmaceutical customers.

In 2017, OPTEL Group (Canada) bought Verify Brand LLC (US). The addition of Verify Brand’s L4/5 serialization capabilities to the OPTEL solution set enables the connectivity required for pharma companies to implement Track & Trace across the entire supply chain (L1 to L5).

In 2017, Antares Vision joined hands with Xyntek, wherein Xyntek will continue to sell and service solutions of the Antares Tracking System platform throughout the US.

