Convenience Stores Own the Third-Party Delivery Channel with Paytronix Handoff(SM)

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delivery aggregators and online-only platforms are moving quickly into the convenience store market. Today Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , announced that Paytronix HandoffSM is ready for retailers to manage digital ordering information across all channels. Handoff makes it easy for retailers and restaurants to publish a menu of items out to the various delivery aggregators and then manage inbound orders through a single tablet or Point of Sale system.



Handoff provides c-stores with complete control over how items are viewed, described, and priced regardless of through which channel those items appear, including on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, and GrubHub. This helps c-stores add incremental sales to each location while streamlining operations, ensuring order integrity, and increasing customer satisfaction.

According to data from Edison Trends , convenience store online spending grew by 346% in 2020, outpacing growth in both grocery and restaurant categories. The same report notes that DoorDash is the big player in the market.

Paytronix Handoff works with the most popular POS systems and leading third-party digital delivery platforms to:

Eliminate the need to continually check multiple tablets for information;

Digitally connect third-party aggregators with internal POS systems and store operations;

Provide a single point of entry for all online orders as they come in; and

Enable store-level employees to more easily manage stock digitally, thereby increasing customer satisfaction.

“The c-store market is changing rapidly with third-party delivery platforms and online-only companies focusing on 15-minute delivery of center-store items,” said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins. “Traditional c-stores, with great locations on major transportation routes, have an opportunity to truly own this new order-ahead and delivery ecosystem, but they need the right systems in place to make it happen. Paytronix Handoff, and the full Order & Delivery offering, gives c-stores what they need to grab incremental sales and successfully compete against delivery-only brands.”

Employing the latest cloud technology, Paytronix enables rapid processing of digital orders. It has an easy-to-use ordering interface, digital ordering management tools, more than a dozen POS integrations, and the best loyalty integration on the market today. In addition, Paytronix has established partnerships with premier third-party aggregators.

Convenience store brands can learn more about Paytronix and schedule a personalized demo at https://www.paytronix.com/platform/order-delivery/. Or visit Paytronix at Convenience Retailing University booth #316.

Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 1,800 brands across 34,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix delivers artificial intelligence features that motivate increased visits and spending throughout the customer journey. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .