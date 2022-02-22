BeyondTrust Remote Support Extends Platform Support and Adds Deeper Security Protections for Systems and Devices

Provides visibility and control over remote access, secure connectivity to managed assets, and an unimpeachable audit trail for compliance

Consolidates and standardizes service desk support in one solution, to improve productivity and reduce security risks

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced the release of BeyondTrust Remote Support 22.1 with new features and enhancements that enable support teams to quickly and securely access and fix any remote device, running on any platform, anywhere. BeyondTrust Remote Support strengthens an organization’s ability to support users in the permanently expanded remote workforce, where many traditional IT troubleshooting methods for devices (offline or online) are no longer an option.

The latest features and enhancements will help service desks increase operational efficiency, with reduced downtime and lower costs.

“Support teams need administrative access to a wide array of desktops and critical systems to accomplish their job,” said Tal Guest, Director of Product Management at BeyondTrust. “The security of their remote access tools is crucial for protecting their network from threats and meeting compliance regulations. BeyondTrust Remote Support advances an organization’s ability to consolidate and standardize service desk support in one solution to improve admin productivity, while reducing security risks.”

IT service desks face an increasingly complex support environment, requiring flexible remote support options that scale, adapt, and continue to meet rigorous security requirements. BeyondTrust Remote Support provides visibility and control over internal and external remote access, secure connectivity to managed assets, and a complete, unimpeachable audit trail for compliance.

BeyondTrust Remote Support 22.1 includes the following new features and enhancements:

Dark Mode Desktop Access Console – Allows users who prefer to avoid bright screens and reduce eye strain to select Dark Mode in the desktop console, which uses a darker color palette for screens, views, menus, and controls.

Jump Item Association – Enables administrators to limit the credentials available for injection in a Jump session by associating Vault accounts and Vault account groups with Jump Items.

Vault Scheduled Discovery – Allows Vault administrators to define a preset day/time to automatically run Vault domain discovery jobs, and have continuous visibility over domain accounts, endpoints, and local accounts.

Vault Account Policies - Enables account policies to be assigned to Vault accounts or account groups for additional granularity regarding Vault account settings.

Windows 11 Support - Supports Windows 11 systems through a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs and newer PCs.

MacOS Monterey Support - BeyondTrust offers largely the same functionality for Mac as it does for Windows, and fully supports MacOS Monterey systems.

Nutanix Support - Base Software 6.1.1+ supports Nutanix hypervisors for virtual appliance deployment.



For further details regarding BeyondTrust Remote Support visit: https://www.beyondtrust.com/remote-support.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, empowering organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced privileged access management (PAM) solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

BeyondTrust protects all privileged identities, access, and endpoints across your IT environment from security threats, while creating a superior user experience and operational efficiencies. With a heritage of innovation and a staunch commitment to customers, BeyondTrust solutions are easy to deploy, manage, and scale as businesses evolve. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

Follow BeyondTrust:

Twitter: http://twitter.com/beyondtrust

Blog: https://www.beyondtrust.com/blog

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/companies/beyondtrust

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust

For BeyondTrust:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for BeyondTrust

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com