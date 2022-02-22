Stifel Named U.S. Mid-Market Equity House of the Year by International Financing Review

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced it has been named 2021 U.S. Mid-Market Equity House of the Year by International Financing Review (IFR), recognizing outstanding capital markets achievement.



“Over the past decade, we have grown to be a full-service global investment bank across products, sectors, and geographies,” said Brad Raymond, Global Head of Investment Banking at Stifel. “We are thrilled to have IFR once again highlight the achievements of our team. This year’s award is truly a recognition of our global franchise and the heightened collaboration across all business lines.”

In announcing the award, IFR noted that Stifel “used a global footprint to push into new frontiers of cryptocurrency, cross-border listings and other emerging technologies in 2021,” specifically acknowledging the firm’s presence in London, Toronto, and Tel Aviv in addition to San Francisco, Baltimore, and New York. Stifel enjoyed its best year ever as a bookrunner with 89 total offerings, earning a league table credit of $4.4 billion, roughly doubling 2020’s activity.

“We have purposely built our equities business to support emerging companies poised to be leaders throughout their life-cycles as private and public companies,” added Seth Rubin, Head of Equity Capital Markets at Stifel. “Our success over the past several years shows that long term commitment is paying off. We see a real opportunity to continue that leadership and build on our reputation of supporting clients throughout their growth.”

IFR is a leading source of equity capital markets, fixed income, and investment banking news, analysis, and commentary. Awards are based on a number of criteria, including how an institution has progressed, what strategic goals have been met, how it has adapted to market trends, along with the diversity and complexity of its deal roster. Stifel was previously named U.S. Mid-Market Equity House of the Year in 2017.

Read IFR’s full write up of Stifel here.

