U.S. Payments Forum Announces 2022 Steering Committee

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum today announced its 2022 Steering Committee and officers. The group is comprised of industry leaders from across the payments space, including members from top global and domestic payment networks, issuers, suppliers and merchants. This leadership is essential in supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging payments technologies that help protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for, payment transactions within the U.S.



The Steering Committee members elected as officers in 2022 are:

Chair: Manish Nathwani, SHAZAM

Vice chair: Joe Vasterling, Best Buy

Treasurer: Keri Crane, Jack Henry & Associates

Secretary: Itai Sela, B2 Payments Solutions

The newly elected or returning 2022 U.S. Payments Forum Steering Committee members are:

Berke Baydu, Mastercard Roberto Cárdenas, Global Payments Andrew Patania, Elavon Heather Hatch, PAX Technology Oliver Manahan, Infineon Technologies Nick Pisarev, G+D Mobile Security Maureen Elworthy, J.P. Morgan Keri Crane, Jack Henry & Associates Chris Roberts, Wells Fargo Scott Haney, Woodforest National Bank Erica Humiston, Target Roberta Braum, Starbucks Nancy Morgan, Kroger Trent Addington, Walmart Preeti Kanwal, American Express Joe Vasterling, Best Buy Kate Weiler, Discover Financial Services Simon Hurry, Visa Inc. Manish Nathwani, SHAZAM Tom Pouliot, UnionPay Terry Mahoney, W. Capra Consulting Group Lillie Platko, FIS Itai Sela, B2 Payments Solutions



“The foundation of our work at the U.S Payments Forum is promoting innovation and the successful implementation of payment technology through cross-industry cooperation,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “Each and every member of the Steering Committee plays an important part in moving that mission forward. Whether it be through webinars, resources, education sessions and events, we are grateful to our new and returning members and officers for their commitment to the industry. We look forward to working collaboratively to ensure that the industry rises above potential challenges in the year ahead.”

The Steering Committee manages the Forum and guides the priorities of the organization and its working committees which include ATM, Communication and Education, Debit Routing, Mobile and Touchless Payments, Payments Fraud, Petroleum, Testing and Certification and Transit Contactless Open Payments. Some of the Forum activities include identifying and providing guidance on implementation challenges, developing best practices for implementation of payments technologies, providing industry education and creating deliverables such as white papers and webinars for industry stakeholders.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

