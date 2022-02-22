Announcing the Launch of the First Nation-Wide Bedsore Litigation Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernest Tosh, Jeff Aidikoff, and Kyle Schneberg are pleased to announce the launch of their new national law firm and website, Bedsore.Law™. They bring a combined 35 years of experience holding nursing homes accountable for the treatment and care of nursing home residents suffering from bedsores.

Bedsore.Law is the first nation-wide bedsore specialty litigation firm in the U.S. The founders saw a need to represent residents in nursing homes who were suffering from bedsores - one of the biggest problems in nursing home care. Bedsore litigation can be complex and requires experienced attorneys to handle each case. They also educate the public about bedsores and their dangers to the infirm and elderly populations.

"Bedsores are preventable with proper custodial care and monitoring," said founding partner and bedsore lawyer Jeff Aidikoff. "A nursing home resident should never suffer from dangerous, painful Stage III and IV bedsores. Tragically, thousands of nursing residents suffer from advanced bedsores every year. Even more tragically, many residents die from them."

They have bedsore attorney offices throughout California, Texas, Wyoming, and Oklahoma, with partner firms in all 50 states.

Bedsores (or pressure injuries/decubitus ulcers) occur to the skin and underlying tissue resulting from prolonged pressure. Immobile nursing home residents are especially susceptible to bedsores due to lying in bed or sitting in a wheelchair for extended periods. However, bedsores are preventable with adequate monitoring and repositioning, and turning. Once they form, they can take months to heal - if they heal at all - and can complicate other health problems, often leading to infection and death.

About Tosh, Aidikoff, and Schneberg, the founders of Bedsore.Law firm

Ernest Tosh has practiced law for over 25 years. He has tried over 150 cases to verdict as a prosecutor and defense attorney and has recovered millions of dollars from nursing homes across the nation. He is a preeminent authority on nursing home staffing and financial practices and was recently featured in a Vice News investigation about the operations of a national nursing home chain. Ernest has testified to the House Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee regarding private equity's expanded role in the U.S. health care system, and as an expert in nursing home neglect and abuse trials across the country.

Jeff Aidikoff owned and operated Aidikoff Law for over a decade. He has litigated hundreds of elder abuse cases, helping collect millions of dollars for his clients. Jeff has been recognized by Super Lawyers as an Up-and-Coming 100 Southern California Rising Star and recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2015 - 2021. He is a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and is a National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyer and Top 40 Under 40 recipient. Jeff has published several peer-review and trade articles related to elder abuse litigation.

Kyle Schneberg has sixteen years of experience as a trial attorney. He is an alumnus of the Gerry Spence Trial Lawyer's College, and he has spoken on expert panels about skilled nursing facility liability to the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, the California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, and the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles. Throughout his career, Kyle has tried numerous cases to jury verdict and helped injury victims recover over $100 million.

For more information, please contact Jeff Aidikoff at (844) 407-6737 or info@bedsore.law

Related Images











Image 1: Bedsore.Law





Fighting for Nursing Home Victims









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment