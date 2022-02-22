Delcath Systems Announces Move to a Direct Sales & Marketing Model for CHEMOSAT®

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, announced today that effective March 1, 2022, it will resume direct responsibility for sales, marketing and distribution activities relating to the CHEMOSAT® Hepatic Delivery System in Europe (EU, United Kingdom, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland). Since December 2018, medac GmbH, a privately held, multi-national pharmaceutical company based in Germany, has been the licensee for CHEMOSAT in Europe. Delcath and medac are working closely together on an orderly transition of activities.



CHEMOSAT is the European trade name for Delcath’s proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) device, which administers a high-dose chemotherapeutic agent (melphalan hydrochloride) to the liver, while controlling systemic exposure. Delcath launched CHEMOSAT in the EU in 2012 and sold the product through its own dedicated sales force up until the 2018 licensing agreement.

“Delcath is eager to resume direct sales and distribution in Europe and will work closely with medac during the transfer process to ensure patients continue to receive access to CHEMOSAT treatment,” said Gerard Michel, CEO of Delcath.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company’s proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO™ KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Europe, the PHP system is regulated as a Class IIb medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

Contact:

Delcath Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@delcath.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara (646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

Source: Delcath Systems, Inc.