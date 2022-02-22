New Use Energy Solutions Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Use Energy Solutions, Inc. (NUE) is proud to announce the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding raise. NUE focuses on the rapidly expanding global demand for portable, resilient, and renewable power. From leading-edge solar trailers to the modular Sunkit™ to ultra-portable PowerPacs, NUE's professional-grade product line offers customers a clean, quiet, safe, and easily deployable alternative to gas-powered generators.

"We are so excited to launch this opportunity to invest in the rapidly growing need for renewable power," said Founder and CEO, Paul Shmotolokha. "Our team is comprised of experts, which has positioned us as an early mover in the mobile energy space."

NUE's flexible systems are built to adapt to users' changing power needs, functioning as emergency preparedness tools or powering off-grid events and leisure activities.

"Our solutions make an immediate impact on those in need and those who serve people in need," said Shmotolokha. "We can replace portable fossil fuel generators that can cause death or injury, create noise pollution and produce harmful emissions."

Visit NUE's campaign page on StartEngine to learn more about their quest to provide emergency and off-grid power with portable, robust, solar-powered solutions.

ABOUT NEW USE ENERGY SOLUTIONS

New Use Energy Solutions, Inc. (NUE) is an Arizona-based company whose mission is to provide affordable clean energy for anyone, anywhere. NUE engineers and manufactures affordable solar+battery systems which replace traditional fossil fuel alternatives such as portable generators. NUE emphasizes mobility as well as field serviceability to maximize the usable life of our products. Advantages of NUE's products include SPEED of deployment, SIMPLICITY of the technology and SUSTAINABILITY of the solution.

Paul Shmotolokha

pshmotolokha@newuseenergy.com

New Use Energy Solutions' professional-grade product line is what our customers can rely on for a clean, quiet, and easily deployable alternative to gas-powered generators.









