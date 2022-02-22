Ishka Villacisneros Accepted Into Forbes Finance Council

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ishka Villacisneros, Chief Financial Officer of NGA 911, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Ms. Villacisneros was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Ishka Villacisneros into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Ishka has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. She will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Ms. Villacisneros will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"Life is all about taking risks, if you never take a chance you will never achieve your dreams because you'll be in the same place as you were yesterday. Great achievements happen when you step out of your comfort zone, building this business took a lot of hard work and perseverance. You either take the risk or lose an opportunity to be a better version of yourself."

ABOUT NGA 911: Next Generation Advanced 911

NGA 911 is a complete, customizable and reliable NG9-1-1 solution bringing secure, affordable 9-1-1 Cloud services to anywhere in the world. Our incremental deployment, patented technologies are poised to smoothly transition legacy 9-1-1 systems to the future of emergency services, with the latest NG9-1-1 technology available.

For more information about NGA 911, visit www.nga911.com.

