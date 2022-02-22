Coinme Appoints Brian Reisbeck as Chief Compliance Officer

Seattle, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinme®, a leading cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S., today announced Brian Reisbeck has joined the company as its new chief compliance officer. Reisbeck will help lead Coinme’s compliance program and guide the organization in maintaining regulatory compliance standards during the next stage of its growth and international expansion.



“Coinme is excited to welcome Brian Reisbeck to the company as part of our ongoing commitment to develop and maintain industry-leading compliance systems and controls,” said Neil Bergquist, CEO and co-founder of Coinme. “With Brian’s unique experience in helping launch Robinhood’s crypto exchange, we’re eager to support more companies that want to offer crypto-services while continuing to offer safe and secure crypto-services to Coinme’s enterprise partners like Coinstar and MoneyGram.”



Reisbeck is a 20 year veteran in the financial services industry, having served as the chief compliance officer at a major U.S.-based crypto exchange, where he managed and supervised compliance and regulatory programs. Prior to that role, Reisbeck discovered his passion for cryptocurrency while serving as the anti-money laundering compliance officer for Robinhood. There, he helped launch its crypto trading platform and implemented, managed and supervised the firm's enterprise-wide anti-money laundering and compliance programs. He is also a member of the largest international membership organization for anti-financial crime professionals, the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS).



“I am honored to help in Coinme’s mission to continue creating the most compliant and user-friendly crypto experience for customers,” said Reisbeck. “I am looking forward to providing my guidance and years of expertise in international expansion efforts and helping the company to continue to navigate the ever-changing regulatory environment at the federal and state levels while supporting the growth of its products and services.”



Over the past several years, Coinme has expanded to offer the sale of bitcoin with cash at thousands of U.S. locations in 48 states. Last year, the company received licenses to operate in Florida, North Carolina, Connecticut and Alaska. In 2022, the company’s central focus will be to continue working with regulators as it is poised for national and international expansion and onboarding new partners to make access to crypto with cash instant, affordable, simple and trusted.



About Coinme, Inc.

Coinme® operates a leading licensed cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S., founded in 2014 with a mission to be the world’s most trusted gateway to digital currencies and a better financial future. Through partnerships with Coinstar and MoneyGram, Coinme enables thousands of physical locations in 48 states to facilitate the purchase and sale of bitcoin using cash. The company offers an enterprise-grade API helping to “crypto-enable” legacy financial systems and a vertically integrated suite of consumer products providing a simple, trusted, and affordable way to buy, sell, store and manage digital currencies. For more information, visit www.coinme.com.