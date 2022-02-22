Communication Federal Credit Union Leverages Data to Drive Higher Business Value Using Aunalytics Daybreak for Financial Services

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, announced today that Communication Federal Credit Union (CFCU) is using Aunalytics Daybreak for Financial Services so that it can leverage its data to accomplish high effort projects at greater speed and efficiency. With Aunalytics’ advanced data analytics platform, in combination with the company’s side by side approach which integrates technology and expertise for non-business users, the credit union has accelerated its member-centric decision making to drive higher business value.



CFCU is a $1.7 billion full-service credit union with more than 200 employees and 23 branches in Oklahoma and Kansas. It serves more than 105,000 members and partners with many successful businesses such as OG&E, ONEOK, ONE Gas, AEP/PSO, Chaparral Energy, AT&T, Goodyear Tire, and more than 250 other groups.

Because of CFCU’s strong commitment to individualized service, the credit union uses a “hands on” approach when it comes to business intelligence and how it manages data. Ben Smith, Vice President Business Intelligence for CFCU, explains that “We work hard to get our hands dirty and figure out how we can execute our strategic goals, measure accordingly, and then quickly adjust our findings. At the same time, we take an ‘anything is possible’ approach, which posed a significant challenge back in the dark ages for credit unions and data analytics several years ago when we were all just getting started and trying to figure out how to do things with a slew of platforms, systems, and lots of data.”

Having data was never an issue for CFCU as the organization had always had volumes of information to work with. However, it was scattered across the organization and was messy, disjointed, and very difficult to bring together. As the credit union started to adopt analytics and become more data driven, it had to quickly learn how to leverage data within technology platforms to fulfill senior management’s requests for strategic information. Proving that it could deliver upon requests with the anything is possible approach, the business intelligence team began to receive an outpouring of requests, and found itself devoting a lot of time, effort, and determination to accommodate them.

Reaching a point when the existing model wasn’t sustainable, the team determined it needed a data analytics solution provider to support its business intelligence initiatives. After an unsuccessful experience with its first provider, CFCU established more concrete goals and a higher set of expectations for what it required of a data analytics provider. Innovation and a true partnership were at the top of its wish list. The business intelligence team spoke with many peers and industry experts before beginning the formal exploration process.

“We wanted to work with a leading-edge technology company that had a proven track record of innovation, along with experience across multiple industries, including financial services,” Smith said. “In addition, we were looking for a partnership that would go well beyond the traditional services model - a partner who would pull alongside us in a manner in which we push them towards excellence in the platform, and they push us toward excellence in our analytics and outputs from the platform. It really required a fresh approach to our preliminary discovery questions when meeting with different providers.”

CFCU narrowed its vendor selection down to two providers including Aunalytics. In addition to outscoring the other company, Aunalytics offered a side-by-side partnership model that integrated technology and expertise in one end-to-end solution built for non-technical business users. Aunalytics was also flexible, open, agile, and offered an unmatched level of support.

Implementing Aunalytics data platform and Daybreak® for Financial Services, CFCU realized immediate high value impact in centralized automated data cleansing, organizing, structuring, consolidating, and aggregating. The credit union was able to gain and leverage daily cleansed data, delivered seamlessly in a dynamic environment without the investment in required cloud infrastructure, software, and people such as data engineers, data scientists, and day to day support. CFCU now leverages this data to accomplish high effort projects at greater speed and efficiency.

Built from the ground up for credit unions and midsize community banks, Daybreak for Financial Services is a cloud-native data platform that enables users to focus on critical business outcomes. The solution seamlessly integrates and cleanses data for accuracy, and employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) driven analytics to glean customer intelligence and timely actionable insights that drive strategic value. It includes transactional banking data that a financial institution creates and batches daily in the analytics, to provide the most up to date insights ready for business users to act upon when each business day begins.

“Our approach at the beginning of our data analytics journey was that anything was possible - with enough time, effort, and determination,” Smith said. “Our approach now with Aunalytics is that anything is quickly possible - with the right tools, innovation, and partnerships.”

“Communication Federal Credit Union had been struggling with what many financial institutions are challenged with - massive amounts of data that is typically siloed across the organization, making it difficult and time consuming to aggregate and integrate for higher business value,” said Ryan Wilson, vice president, Client Relationships at Aunalytics. “We’re pleased to work with them in a side by side manner that helps CFCU achieve its business goals while reducing and streamlining the manual processes required before implementing the Daybreak solution.”

Full case study here .

Tweet this: .@Aunalytics Communication Federal Credit Union Leverages Data to Drive Higher Business Value Using Aunalytics Daybreak for Financial Services #CreditUnion #Banking #FinancialServices #CommunityBank #Midmarket #Dataplatform #DataAnalytics #Dataintegration #Dataaccuracy #AdvancedAnalytics #ArtificialIntelligence #AI #Masterdatamanagement #MDM #DataScientist #MachineLearning #ML #DigitalTransformation

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Named a Digital Innovator by analyst firm Intellyx, and selected for the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak TM industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform members’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .