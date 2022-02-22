Chief Executive Officer of Ignitis Renewables has been appointed

English Lithuanian

The Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) appointed the Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary UAB “Ignitis renewables” (hereinafter – Ignitis renewables). The position of REN Chief Executive Officer will be assumed by Thierry Aelens, an executive with experience in global leading renewable energy companies.

The Group Management Board approved the candidacy of Thierry Aelens on 22 February. He was also approved by the Ignitis renewables Management Board on the same day. The new Ignitis renewables CEO is starting his five-year term from 7 March.

“Ignitis Group has set ambitious goals to develop its Green Generation segment. We are planning to reach 4 GW of total installed renewables capacity by 2030, including an offshore wind projects. To achieve such ambitions, professionals with international experience are needed, so I am excited that Thierry joined the team. I am certain that the competence, experience and vast knowledge of the new Ignitis renewables CEO will help transitioning the Group towards green energy”, said Darius Maikštėnas, Group CEO and Management Board Chair.

Thierry Aelens is substituting the current acting CEO Laurynas Jocys, who will continue serving as Ignitis renewables CFO.

The new Ignitis renewables CEO has a unique experience in offshore wind projects and has directly contributed to the implementation of renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 5,000 MW. He is also an experienced top executive with skills in Business developement, large project implementation, engineering and offshore wind farm construction.

Thierry Aelens has led offshore wind project construction and operations in one of the largest energy companies in the world – RWE Innogy (today RWE renewables). He was also a Senior Vice President at STX France, one of the leading offshore wind substation manufacturers, where, during his tenure, supply contracts were concluded with energy giants such as Orsted, EDF, EON, Rentel. Thierry Aelens also assumed executive positions in renewable energy company Elicio and accumulated experience in other international companies throughout the world.

The selection of Ignitis renewables Chief Executive Officer was announced on 26 August 2021 ( link ).

In order to attract candidates with high international qualifications, who have large experience in renewable energy and offshore wind projects development, an international renewable energy talent recruitment agency LSP Renewables was used in the selection process.

79 candidates participated in the selection of Ignitis renewables Chief Executive Officer in total.

