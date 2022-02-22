Aptean Expands Food and Beverage ERP Partner Program in North America

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions and a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner, announced the expansion of its North America Alliance Partner Program. The initiative builds upon Aptean’s existing partner network to offer outstanding growth opportunities to systems integrators, finance and business advisory firms, and technology consulting providers who serve the food and beverage industry within the Microsoft ecosystem.



Existing Microsoft partners in the United States and Canada are immediately eligible to participate in the program. Alliance partners will have access to Aptean’s sales and support teams, bringing decades of food and beverage expertise to their customer and sales engagements. With Aptean’s support throughout the sales cycle, partners can rapidly grow their client base and increase revenue with food and beverage prospects.

Food and beverage organizations face an increasingly complex and competitive business environment fueled by many factors, including supply chain disruption and rapidly changing consumer expectations. Digital transformation can provide these companies with the tools and intelligence needed to navigate the pressures of today’s marketplace. Backed by intensive training and extensive support across the Aptean portfolio, Aptean Alliance partners will be able to bring the benefits of Aptean’s award-winning Food and Beverage ERP to more customers, helping them to automate business management processes, reduce IT cost and maintenance, make better decisions, and improve collaboration.

“This promising partnership with Aptean allows us to meet our food and beverage clients’ specific needs,” said Yves Laurin, Dynamics 365 – Business Central Practice Lead at AZUR Group. “AZUR Group is looking forward to helping our clients benefit from Aptean’s world-class solutions designed for the specific needs of the food and beverage industry, as well as collaborating with Aptean to grow our practice in these markets.”

“Digital transformation is key to addressing the many challenges that food and beverage companies face today,” said Bob Kocis, President, Americas at Aptean. “The Aptean Alliance Partner Program is designed to help our partners grow their food and beverage customer base, bringing the power of our industry-specific solutions to a wider segment of the market. Partners will also benefit from a generous referral bonus plan, while Aptean provides ongoing training and enablement and carries the weight of the sales process.”

To inquire about joining the Aptean Alliance Partner Program so your business can be Ready for What’s Next, Now, click here.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, USA, and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

Nicole O’Rourke

Chief Marketing Officer

Nicole.ORourke@aptean.com

(770) 715-0362

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89faae36-be9c-4748-9935-fe4395ae2f3d