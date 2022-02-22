DROPP LAND Metaverse Unveils Investor Animoca Brands' 'Animoca Concert Hall'

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dropp GG — the geo-based NFT-minting platform where users apply AR filters during explorations in the physical world — unveils its emerging DROPP LAND metaverse plans for one of its key investors, Animoca Brands, dubbed the "Animoca Concert Hall."

Emerging DROPP LAND metaverse reinvents minting by facilitating users to drop NFTs based on their real-life or virtual location.

DROPP leverages geo-minting technology to bring the AR experience to the metaverse so users can interact with their NFT or virtual land overlaying the real-world location.

The DROPP LAND metaverse is proud to unveil the "Animoca Concert Hall," dedicated to one of its key investors, Animoca Brands.

DROPP LAND is the first social metaverse mimicking users' real-world environment by utilizing unique geolocation technology: Dymaxion Projection. Users can purchase virtual plots as NFT tokens where their counterpart is actually in the physical, real world. Each land becomes a promotional portal for their business, idea or brand, and users can add liquidity and stake their LAND to unlock $DROPP token rewards.

Yat Siu, the executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented, "DROPP is melding our reality with AR technology through DROPP LAND, and offers exciting new features such as geo-based minting of exclusive NFTs. We are eager to see what DROPP will bring to the metaverse space."

The land-staking plans on DROPP are committed to unique "Land Utilities" as listed below:

Landowners will have access to purchase the gallery module, where landowners will get airdrops from DROPP COLLECTION NFT, to act as a seller and receive commission on every NFT sales transaction.

Landowners will be granted the capacity to stake native tokens, with the amount of tokens dependent on the size of their land.

The land will give access to early NFT-minting based on specific regions, defined by user locations.

This announcement comes as the DROPP LAND team finalizes its whitelist event for the Los Angeles Edition of its Land Pioneer Program, which ends on Feb. 22, 2022. The program allows all 600 of the whitelisted users to purchase a specific allocation of DROPP LAND. Prospective participants can leverage their skills in content creation and activity in the DROPP community for the chance to win one of the coveted slots. For more information, please refer to this page.

About the DROPP LAND Metaverse

DROPP LAND offers an immersive platform where anyone can buy virtual land, build, earn, and interact with premier artists and celebrities exclusively. The project reinvents minting by facilitating users to drop NFTs based on their real-life or Metaverse location. DROPP leverages geo-minting technology to bring the AR experience to the metaverse so users can interact with their NFT or virtual land overlaying the real-world location.

