Celebrate National Chili Day the Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Way with Dickey’s

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has something for everyone looking to celebrate National Chili Day!

When is National Chili Day? Thursday, Feb. 24! On the 24th, the world’s largest barbecue concept is inviting chili enthusiasts and barbecue lovers to cozy up with chili-centric sides, toppers and entrées, including:

Brisket Chili ($4) – Slow-smoked chopped brisket in chili with beans.

Brisket Chili Walking Taco ($8.95) – Texas-style Brisket Chili over a bed of Fritos, topped with creamy Poblano Queso, shredded cheddar cheese and green onions, built in a walking taco bag for enjoyment at the table or on the go.

Brisket Chili Frito Pie Stack ($9.95) – A classic combination of Fritos topped with Brisket Chili, shredded cheddar cheese and green onions.

Brisket Chili Baker ($9.95) – A giant smoked baker with margarine, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese and green onions, topped with Brisket Chili.

Brisket Chili Mac ($4.95) – A delicious combination of Mac and Cheese topped with Brisket Chili.

“We’re very excited to put a spotlight on our one-of-a-kind chili and barbecue creations,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “There’s nothing better in the winter months than a warm serving of delicious chili and mixing that with our Texas-style barbecue is an unbeatable combination. Dickey’s has options to satisfy every member of your crew, and we look forward to celebrating this longtime Texas-favorite dish with fans this week!”

Guests can celebrate National Chili Day by ordering Dickey’s for pickup, curbside and delivery. To learn more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

