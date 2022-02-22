Usio Partners with NASCAR Driver Landon Cassill of Kaulig Racing

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, announced today it will be partnering with driver Landon Cassill of Kaulig Racing during the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. As part of the partnership, Landon will drive a Usio branded version of his No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro. Usio’s first race with Cassill will be held in Austin, Texas, at Circuit of the Americas.



Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “We are extremely excited to team up with Landon Cassill and Kaulig Racing. NASCAR continues to grow in popularity with attendance up in 2021 and viewership both on NBC sports and over its streaming networks on the rise. This partnership is a win in every dimension, for Usio, for Landon, for Kaulig Racing and NASCAR in general. The sponsorship also involves a number of additional planned promotional events, all of which with a turn of the ignition, will generate a lot of noise for Usio and its shareholders and increase our national brand awareness. We look forward to watching Landon drive the No. 10 Usio Chevy to victory at the upcoming Texas-based races at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 26th and Texas Motor Speedway in Ft. Worth, Texas, on September 24th.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The company, through its Usio Output Solutions division offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

Contact:

Joe Hassett, Investor Relations

joeh@gregoryfca.com

484-686-6600