NSAV SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A 50% STAKE IN HIVE CRYPTO MINING OPERATION, ENTERS MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR GLOBAL MARKET

London, England, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company has agreed to acquire a 50% stake in crypto mining company, HIVE Strategy LLC., with Metaverse Network LLC. (MNC) https://metaversenetwork.llc/ holding the other 50%. As part of the transaction, NSAV will also acquire a 10% stake in HIVE Codes Inc. https://hive.codes/ by virtue of its existing 10% stake in MNC, which will increase to a 20% stake at the time of MNC’s New York public listing. Management feels that now is the perfect time to throw our hat into the multi-billion-dollar crypto mining arena and recent published reports seem to back up our belief.

https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/cryptocurrency/604079/crypto-mining-stocks-with-massive-upside-potential

HIVE has developed the Generation 1 home “HIVE”. This set generates Specific Tokens via “Proof of Flow”, ensuring the Blockchain algorithms are accounted for according to the speed of the Ethernet, thereby promising participants rewards upon participation.

HIVE crypto mining devices are GREEN, use minimal electricity versus other mining machines, which have higher power consumption. HIVE mining devices are compact and can be used at home.

The HIVE crypto mining device is mining on the HIVE chain, which is a blockchain that will bring the power of data back to our people.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3thiE8vf0mc

HIVE will officially launch in the U.S. by the end of March, making the revolutionary HIVE Crypto Mining Device available to all crypto miners. The average HIVE miner will recover their initial investment within 1 year. Management believes that this will become a new mining trend, similar to Helium Mining, as in a People Powered Network. According to published reports, Bitcoin miners generated more than $15 billion in revenue during 2021.

https://www.theblockcrypto.com/linked/128475/bitcoin-mining-2021-revenue

W. Y. Cheung, CEO of MNC stated, “We believe that the future is “Proof of Flow” in the blockchain world. In the beginning, Bitcoin and others started Mining by GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), but yet only a few players with adequate financial conditions are able to participate. They still are rapidly increasing carbon emissions because of the massive power supply which is required. Therefore, our team decided to invest and design this pioneering way of blockchain mining that only requires 5W of power supply and aiming to reduce carbon emissions.”

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “HIVE is targeting 1,000 HIVE devices on or before 2023 as a preliminary target, but we will adjust this target as we evolve in this discipline. We wish to thank the Silverbear Digital Asset Team for their valuable advice in this transaction and thereby allowing NSAV to be able to step inside this blockchain business sector.”

Stanley Yu, Senior Vice President of Technology and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “The special design of the HIVE Crypto Mining Device, means that not only is it compact, power consumption friendly, but also basically noise free. Thereby, making us a GREEN company in the crypto mining industry. I also respect the fact that the HIVE chain will allow the data to be powered by the People and achieve true decentralization. I am honored to be involved in this revolution.”

About MNC:

MNC is a centralized App that transforms diversified users to decentralized universe DApps. It is a “playground” that supports both creators and users for access, allowing to create a link between the present universe and Metaverse to work together in harmony. As Blockchain environments are dominating the landscape in the next era to come, MNC believes token ecology is essential to access the new era community and to operate in the decentralized economy.

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/

The NSAV Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX) website can be accessed at https://ex.nsavexchange.com/main

The NSAV CEX Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavcex

The NSAVDEX 1 Exchange website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.org/#/home

The NSAVDEX 2 Exchange website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.io/

The NSAVDEX Telegram account can be accessed at https://t.me/NSAVDEXorg

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact

Net Savings Link, Inc.

info@nsavholdinginc.com

Attachments