HYTN Innovations Awarded Approval for the Sale of Cannabis to Provincially and Territorially Authorized Retailers

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations Inc. ("HYTN" or the “Company”) (CSE: HYTN) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, HYTN Cannabis Inc., has been awarded a license amendment (the “License Amendment”) by Health Canada allowing for the sale of cannabis extract, edible cannabis, and cannabis topical products to provincially and territorially authorized retailers.



National sales of HYTN's cannabis-infused sparkling beverages had already begun through a partnership agreement with Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (Emerald) (CSE: EMH) (“Emerald”) as outlined in a press release dated Nov 3, 2021. Subsequently, in a press release dated Nov 29, 2021, Emerald announced a change in business strategy that would result in the winding down of all cannabis related activities, including its partnership with HYTN. HYTN’s receipt of the License Amendment ensures that it can continue to sell its all-natural, sugar and calorie-free sparkling cannabis beverages across Canada.

"Achieving this milestone under a strict timeline was a monumental feat lead by our exceptional operations team. This amendment coupled with the strong demand we have already seen will allow HYTN to execute on its sales objectives," said Jason Broome, HYTN's Chief Operations Officer.

HYTN CEO, Elliot McKerr, commented, "Emerald’s decision to pivot out of cannabis accelerated our plan and timeline to achieve the License Amendment. We are now well positioned to recapture the 13.5% margin contribution previously associated with our agreement with Emerald."

The Company notes that plans are now in place to ensure a smooth transition for all existing customers.

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN formulates, manufactures, markets, and sells premium cannabis goods. With the mission to be the leading provider of consistent, natural, and delicious cannabis products, HYTN focuses its efforts on identifying category opportunities and takes an innovative approach to delivering elevated cannabis experiences to a discerning customer base.

