Frenchman's Creek Announces Build of New $74 Million Clubhouse Project

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frenchman's Creek Beach & Country Club Members recently voted to begin the commencement of a $74 million new state-of-the-art 124,450 square foot clubhouse. Demolition of the existing clubhouse building will start in the late summer of 2022, and the new clubhouse project completed in late 2024.

The new multi-level clubhouse will combine classic and coastal contemporary design, including a beautiful main lobby and reception area with sculptural lighting, a spacious ballroom and main dining room featuring a large two-story clerestory cupola that adorns the space with abundant natural lighting and sweeping views of the community's two 18-hole golf courses.

The new clubhouse will include a Grille Room, Sports Bar, 19th Hole Bar with indoor and outdoor covered seating with views of the ninth hole on the South Golf Course, women's and men's Cardrooms, men's and women's locker rooms, Golf Shop, new Pickleball and Tennis Courts, Kids Creek Club facilities, a golf cart barn, and additional meeting rooms with endless possibilities to meet the needs of the Frenchman's Creek residents-only community.

Frenchman's Creek Beach & Country Club has two 18-hole golf courses, the North Course, designed by Jim Fazio, and the South Course, designed by Robert Cupp and provides the highest quality of private golf instruction and service. The 24,000 square foot stand-alone luxury spa and fitness facility offers state-of-the-art equipment, personalized training, and the latest beauty and spa treatments, including a luxurious pool and lounge area. In addition, the Tennis Facility hosts weekly clinics for all ages, personalized training, and numerous play options and events on lighted Har-Tu tennis courts that fit all skill levels with additional Tikkyball, Bocce Ball, and Pétanque courts. The Frenchman's Creek Beach Club is located a short drive away and nestled in the quaint Town of Juno Beach on pristine beaches and gorgeous blue gulfstream waters.

"Our Member Ad Hoc Clubhouse Committee and Board have worked tirelessly to incorporate the desires of our members, and we believe this new clubhouse will enhance our member experience and further illustrate our club as a premier country club in South Florida," said Frenchman's Creek club president Diane Exter. "This new clubhouse will feature beautifully designed lounges, dining, and meeting rooms with breathtaking veranda views of our Frenchman's Creek private country club community," Exter added.

The Frenchman's Creek Clubhouse Project implementation has already begun with final design submittals being prepared for the governmental authorities. Peacock + Lewis Architecture & Interior Design created the new clubhouse design and has been a design partner at Frenchman's Creek for the past 23 years. P+L has worked with community advocates for the past four years creating solutions for the new clubhouse.

"We are proud that the Frenchman's Creek membership has shown such strong support for this final solution which has combined the best aspects of previous designs with current features, responding to the changing lifestyles of this evolving multigenerational community," stated Brian Idle, CEO of Peacock + Lewis. "When completed, this clubhouse will be the new standard by which amenities in other communities will be measured."

Frenchman's Creek Beach & Country Club is a residents-only, year-round private beach and country club featuring the most beautiful homes in South Florida. Frenchman's Creek Beach & Country Club is distinct from all neighboring communities, not simply because of its exquisite selection of homes but because of its exclusive lifestyle that cannot be easily replicated.

