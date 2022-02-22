Rigetti Computing Founder and CEO, Chad Rigetti, to Provide Business Update on Technology and Partnership Progress

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, today announced that Chad Rigetti, founder and CEO of Rigetti, will discuss the Company’s recent technology and partnership announcements tomorrow, Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Webcast Information

Time: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 8:30 am ET / 5:30 am PT

Speaker: Chad Rigetti, founder and CEO of Rigetti

Webcast link: https://kvgo.com/corporate-services/rigetti-business-update-call

An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation through the webcast link.

Commentary

Chad Rigetti, founder and CEO of the Company, commented, “We have recently made several technology and business announcements focused on scale, speed, fidelity, and new partnership engagements. We encourage those interested in Rigetti and quantum computing more broadly to tune in to this update for additional context on the relevance and potential implications of these announcements.”

Recent Technology Developments

1. Commercial Availability of 80-Qubit Aspen-M System and Results of CLOPS Speed Tests

On 2/15/2022, Rigetti announced the commercial availability of its 80-qubit quantum system, Aspen-M, on Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) and to end users on Amazon Braket. Rigetti’s 80-qubit gate-model system is the largest quantum computer available on Braket and marks the latest in a series of increasingly powerful Rigetti systems offered through the service since Rigetti served as a launch partner on Amazon Braket in 2019. Rigetti expects the 80-qubit system to be available through Azure Quantum, Strangeworks QC™ and Zapata’s Orquestra™ platform in the coming months. In addition, Aspen-M is expected to support a number of Rigetti collaborations taking place with both enterprise and public sector customers, including DARPA, Deloitte, Nasdaq, and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Rigetti also reported results of system speed tests run on Aspen-M. Rigetti performed measurements using the CLOPS metric, or circuit layer operations per second, which characterizes the overall speed of a quantum-classical hybrid system, with a higher CLOPS score indicating faster speed.* Results on Rigetti’s 40-qubit system, Aspen-11, and 80-qubit system, Aspen-M, were 844 CLOPS and 892 CLOPS, respectively, demonstrating that Rigetti’s hybrid integration technology delivered comparable or better speed as the Company scaled from 40 qubits to 80 qubits. Read full press release here.



2. Fidelities as High as 99.5% on Next-Generation Chip Architecture

Rigetti announced on 2/17/2022 that it has achieved entangling gate fidelities as high as 99.5% on its next-generation chip architecture, crossing what is believed to be a key threshold for achieving commercial quantum computing. This next-generation device builds on several engineering achievements from Rigetti’s previous generation processors, including 3D signal delivery and superconducting caps and vias, which are designed to reduce crosstalk among qubits on the chip. It also incorporates some of the company’s recent advances in qubit design and gate operations.

Once scaled, Rigetti intends to incorporate the new design into its proprietary modular chip architecture, with the goal of bringing together advancements in scalability, speed and fidelity. Read full press release here.

Recent Partnership Developments

1. Ampere Strategic Partnership Announcement

Rigetti and Ampere Computing announced on 2/16/2022 a strategic partnership to create hybrid quantum-classical computers designed to unlock a new generation of machine learning applications over the cloud. The two companies are expected to integrate Rigetti Quantum Processing Units (QPUs) with Ampere Altra Max cloud-native processors to create a hybrid computing environment intended to meet the rigorous demands of machine learning applications. Read full press release here.

2. Nasdaq Collaborative Agreement Announcement

Rigetti announced on 2/15/2022 a collaborative agreement with Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) to pursue the development of quantum applications to help solve high-impact computational problems in the financial industry. The efforts are expected towill be powered by Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services, featuring Rigetti’s 80-qubit “Aspen M” series quantum processor – the quantum computing industry’s first commercial multi-chip processor. Read full press release here.

3. New Phase in Zapata Partnership

Rigetti and Zapata Computing announced on 2/10/2022 a new phase in their long-standing partnership. In this new phase, the companies are working to developing an industry first hybrid quantum-classical compilation toolchain to better enable researchers to advance hybrid applications, including in quantum sampling and quantum machine learning. As part of the work, Zapata is expected towill integrate Orquestra, its unified platform for building and deploying quantum-ready applications™ at enterprise scale, directly with Rigetti’s Quantum Cloud Services (QCS). This new, full-stack combination is designed to optimize access to the new device and speed up execution of hybrid applications. Read full press release here.

4. Phase 2 of DARPA ONISQ Program

Rigetti Computing announced on 1/27/2022 that it has been selected to deliver hardware, software and benchmarks for phase two of a DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) program designed to develop quantum computers capable of solving complex optimization problems important for national security and commercial applications.

In partnership with the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) and the NASA Quantum Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (QuAIL), the goal of the collaboration is to deliver a full-stack solution with a proven quantum advantage over classical techniques. Read the full press release here.

_____

*CLOPS is calculated as M × K × S × D / time taken where: M = number of templates = 100; K = number of parameter updates = 10; S = number of shots = 100 (or 1000); and D = number of QV layers = log2 QV. To Rigetti’s knowledge, CLOPS as a speed test has not been investigated or verified by any independent third party. In addition, while Rigetti applied the above formula in testing the speed of Aspen-M and Aspen-11, there is no guarantee that Rigetti applied the test in the same way as IBM and, as a result, any variability in the application of the test as between Rigetti, IBM or others in the industry that may apply CLOPS in the future could render CLOPS scores incomparable and actual relative performance may materially differ from reported results.

Other than IBM, others in the industry have not announced CLOPS as a speed test. As a result, the speed of other competitors as measured by CLOPS is not currently known. In addition, the solution accuracy provided by quantum computers is another key factor, and a quantum computer that may be slower may be preferable to users if it provides a more accurate answer for certain applications. Moreover, the relative leads reflected by speed tests such as CLOPS can change as new generations of quantum computers are introduced by industry participants and, consequently, any advantages cannot be considered permanent and can be expected to change from time to time. Current CLOPS tests may not be indicative of the results of future tests.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Rigetti was founded in 2013 by Chad Rigetti and today employs more than 140 people with offices in the United States, U.K. and Australia. Learn more at www.rigetti.com.

