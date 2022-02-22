Hansen’s Moving and Storage Announce Extended Long Distance Moving Services for Customers in Santa Rosa CA

Windsor, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hansen’s Moving and Storage, a moving company that has served Northern California since 1986, have today announced further extended long distance moving services in Santa Rosa and out of state.

Marketed as a “full service”, this expansion allows customers to make use of the full breadth of services available, with the seasoned professionals at Hansen’s ensuring the safe arrival of your belongings and items across large areas in and out of Santa Rosa.

With increased investment in their fleet of vehicles and experienced movers joining the team, the extended services have been welcomed by customers in the state who previously struggled to find a team of long-distance movers that could guarantee professionalism, customer care and long-distance travel.

Below, we outline the extended long distance moving services announced by Hansen’s Moving and Storage:

Helping customers move home or business across longer distances in Santa Rosa

Hansen’s Moving and Storage have built up a strong reputation in Santa Rosa as a moving company the city can rely on. With over three decades of experience, they’ve continued to adapt to the needs of their customers and improve their services year-on-year.

Regarded as a team of expert long distance movers, the most recent improvement to their service comes in the form of extending their geographical reach. Now, customers can have their items and belongings moved further than ever before in and out of Santa Rosa.

The service costs are some of the most affordable in the state, and this value has been further bolstered by the capability to move across greater distances.

New interstate moving services for surrounding counties

The extended services will see Hansen’s Moving and Storage provide interstate moving services in and out Santa Rosa, for the following counties:

Sonoma County

Marin County

Lake County

Napa County

Mendocino County

The cost of the service will depend on the distance customers need belongings moved, and whether or not they opt for additional options such as packing, storage or personalized relocation of specialist items such as pianos and safes.

What customers can expect from the newly extended “full service”

Hansen’s Moving and Storage are a sizable company and a vastly experienced team of movers who have the capability to move everything from single items to entire homes and offices.

Customers can take advantage of the teams industry-leading facilities and equipment, which includes a safe and secure 5,000 square foot storage area and some of the best moving vehicles in the country, alongside a professional packing, boxing and unboxing service.

Fully insured interstate movers and licensed by the State of California and USDOT, Hansen’s Moving and Storage have also been accredited since January 1998 by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). This means that as part of their service offer, whether that’s for small local moves or long-distance residential and commercial moves, customers can be reassured that the team treat each and every one of your items as if they were their own and ensure the safe transportation of belongings.

More Information

Hansen’s Moving & Storage has been serving Northern California since 1989. Locally-owned and operated, they are able to service your upcoming move whether you are moving local, long distance, or out of state. With full packing services and packing supplies, you’ll benefit from an exceptional, personalized service where they treat every item as if it were their own. For more information please visit their website: https://hansensmoving.net/

