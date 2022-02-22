$REFLEX Token Poised to Overtake EverGrow Coin

Roermond, The Netherlands, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the project's developers, $REFLEX is the only new token with a strong community and a transparent core team committed to creating value and engagement through multiple utilities.





The experienced Reflex Finance team is committed to continuing building on the fight for better tokenomics integration when listing on exchanges. The project backers recently listed their token on BitMart Exchange.



The crypto platform has also amassed nearly 5K hodlers in the first week alone and paid out $1.6M in BUSD rewards to users. $REFLEX is quickly hitting milestones and is well poised to overtake EverGrow Coin with its lifetime rewards.

Reflex Finance Staking is Live!

Reflex Finance has rolled out its staking application that allows $REFLEX hodlers to generate as much passive income as possible on top of reflections. The function went live on February 17th, a day earlier than indicated, and the buy action is going wild, with 35% of tokens already staked.

Reflex Finance offers attractive introductory Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) of 5-20%, with occasional promotions as high as 35%, on staking periods of 7, 30, 90, and 180 days. Token holders enjoy fixed APRs for the whole lock duration and continue receiving BUSD rewards as usual.

The staking process is secure, as tokens are locked in a user’s own customized Reflex wallet that offers a straightforward way to claim BUSD rewards manually. Besides enabling crypto enthusiasts to store and stake $REFLEX tokens safely, the rewards dapp also allows users to track the total reflections paid out, current holders, the $REFLEX price, volume, and market cap.

What Features Are Coming On Reflex Finance?

The Reflex Finance ecosystem will offer many more utilities that will be released throughout 2022. The project team is developing a customized NFT Marketplace on BSC where artists can mint and list custom NFTs for Reflex Finance and the community.

The project also plans to roll out its game-changing Legion Launchpad in Q1 of 2022 to give new crypto projects the best possible start to their journey. The upcoming Launchpad is already generating a lot of buzz within the crypto space with its promise to offer users 100% secure token launches.

Legion aims to protect investors against rug pulls and to offer unrivaled customer service and support. The Reflex Finance-powered Launchpad integrates other exciting functions, including accelerated buyback and burn, and Coinmarketcap/Coingecko help to ensure tokens get listed faster.

The developers will also create a Play-to-Earn game and an Influencer Marketplace scheduled for release in Q2 and Q4 of 2022, respectively.

About Reflex Finance

Reflex Finance is an ecosystem that aims to create wealth for its users as it sets out to usher in the next generation of crypto. The project’s native hyper-deflationary token offers holders 8% reflection rewards paid out in BUSD.

Join the $REFLEX token’s journey to the moon and enjoy lucrative reflection and staking rewards. To connect with the fast-growing Reflex Legion and stay updated on the latest news, check out the social media links below:

| Telegram | Twitter | Instagram | Youtube | Discord | Reddit |