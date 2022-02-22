Gloucestershire Agency Celebrates Three New Client Wins in 2022

Southam, Cheltenham, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheltenham based PR and marketing agency Encore PR has secured three new client contracts, as part of its expansion plans for 2022 onwards.

Utility Saving Expert, founded by Gloucestershire entrepreneur Chris Richards, has retained Encore PR to push forward its unique, independent price comparison platform at a time of turbulence and change in the UK’s utilities and insurance sectors. Utility Saving Expert helps people to save money on their utility, energy, business and insurance bills with a free, simple price comparison website. They also donate 10% of net profits annually to charities that help fight fuel poverty across the UK, something no other price comparison website has made such a bold commitment to.

Chris Richards, founder of Utility Saving Expert, commented: “Many businesses face another uncertain year in the wake of the UK’s energy crisis and ongoing repercussions from the pandemic. So I’m really pleased to have the expert support of Encore PR to help elevate Utility Saving Expert across local, regional and national platforms during this challenging time.”

Encore PR has also been appointed by regional tourism heavyweights Eat Sleep Live Herefordshire to deliver its ongoing PR strategy. As Herefordshire’s leading destination marketing organisation, Eat Sleep Live Herefordshire is dedicated to raising the profile of the beautiful county with day visitors, staycationers and international travellers. Encore PR will help to make Herefordshire one of the must-visit locations for 2022, supporting local tourism, leisure and hospitality businesses as they continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Encore PR’s third latest new win is the acclaimed regional venue Three Counties Showground and its annual Royal Three Counties Show. This year marks the centenary of the three counties of Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Gloucestershire coming together to host the summer celebration of all the best in food, farming and family-fun. Following strategic marketing support from Encore PR and a fresh new PR approach in 2021, the agency helped to elevate the appeal of the Malvern Autumn Show, which resulted in the highest visitor numbers ever recorded!

Mel Jones, founder and Director of Encore PR, said: “We have always focused on working with brands and businesses who share our values, and our new client additions mirror Encore PR in many ways. All three are a great fit and we are already enjoying PR success as we share big ambitions for the year ahead.”

