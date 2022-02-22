BANCC Is Providing Critical Solutions To Make Decentralized Exchanges More Seamless

Miami, FL, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) With the financial industry undergoing a fundamental shift, there has been an increase in demand for faster, cheaper, and more secure solutions/services. Furthermore, businesses, financial organizations, and even countries have begun to build their digital assets or currencies. Bancc believes such advances can be accelerated compared to present solutions or providers if solutions are much simplified, faster, more cost-effective, and beneficial.

As a result, Bancc embarks on a daring mission to accelerate the global adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. It intends to address current demand by offering secure, decentralized solutions tailored to its consumers' needs. This includes a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) with high-speed transactional processing, and Atomic Swaps are a few of the highlights.

Bancc itself launched just last month, and now with the launch of its very own DEX, the Bancc community is in for a surprise. The reason is that such newly launched projects take their time in launching new products. But Bancc has wasted no time.

Its DEX operates independently without the involvement of a third party, and users have complete control over the funds they store or trade on it. Moreover, users can trade their favorite cryptocurrencies from the best available rates of different exchanges.

In addition, the DEX aggregators pool liquidity from multiple DEXs, allowing users to achieve higher token swap rates than they can on a single DEX. It will optimize slippage, swap fees, and token pricing, resulting in a fantastic user rate when implemented right.

Surprisingly, users also have the option of Atomic Swaps in their hands to get a full-blown immersive experience of a decentralized exchange. Atomic swaps will enable the instantaneous exchange of two distinct cryptocurrencies on different blockchain networks. Smart contracts are used in this process (also known as atomic cross-chain trade). Users will be able to trade their cryptocurrencies immediately from their digital wallets. As a result, it's essentially peer-to-peer trading over multiple blockchains.

Furthermore, Bancc's strong belief in a decentralized cryptocurrency infrastructure is key to its ethos. A solution that offers "Your wallet, your keys, and most importantly your assets" has somewhat even become its very own motto. These strong statements are what define Bancc and its highly proficient team.

Lastly, an essential feature of a decentralized exchange is the ease of buying different cryptocurrencies. Bancc indeed takes this into account by allowing users to purchase their favorite tokens through a debit card, which is fantastic news for all crypto enthusiasts. Users can then store their assets on Metamask or WalletConnect and enjoy trading cryptocurrency on Bancc’s decentralized exchange.

About Bancc

Bancc is a blockchain-based company providing solutions for several sectors plaguing the current market segment. It aims to create an ecosystem where interaction between various parties through crypto or fiat will be simple, secure, and efficient.

Contact Information



Website: https://bancc.io



Telegram: https://t.me/banccio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Banccio