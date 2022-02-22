CUBE 3 Architects Sponsors 16-Year-Old Phenom Race Car Driver, Evan Slater, in His Professional Debut

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a talented and mature 16-year-old driver, Evan Slater is perfectly poised for his professional racing debut. With the support of his primary sponsor CUBE 3 Architects, based out of Lawrence, MA; Boston, MA; & Miami FL, he will kick off his 2022 season by participating in his first-ever Trans Am Championship Series. The 12-race series spans across the county, commencing in February at Sebring International Raceway, FL, and concluding at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX, in November. Slater, who is supported by the Stevens-Miller Racing team, is known to be a strong contender for the 2022 Trans Am National Championship, Rookie of the year, and young gun 2022 award(s).

CUBE 3 founder Nik Middleton has been keeping a close eye on Evan since they met in the spring of 2019. "He's naturally talented," Middleton remarked, "with a maturity beyond his years. I plan to be by his side for every minute of every ride."

Slater got his start in Indoor Karting at age 7 and was immediately noticed and encouraged to take his talent to outdoor karting competitions. Evan began racing in New Hampshire, and after winning Rookie of the Year in NHKA in his debut year, he hit the national karting circuit. Always a quick study behind the wheel, he honed his skills and carried them to his first season in a Spec Racer Ford 3.

Since 2017, Evan has been developing his skills and expanding his vision, winning the respect of professional race drivers and crews around the country. Joe Stevens, the Owner of Stevens-Miller Racing (SMR) shared, "Evan's ability, passion, and focus at his young age, is a very rare and unique sight." Mike Skeen, Professional Race Driver remarked, "Evan is clearly a very quick driver, but he is also mature and respectful beyond his age. He is eager to learn and improve, which makes him a pleasure to work with." And finally, Marc Miller, Professional Race Driver, had this to say about Evan: "Evan's approach was that of a veteran and very methodical. He is both quick and a great study, which already sets him apart from many young drivers."

About CUBE 3

Established in 2003, CUBE 3 is a nationally recognized design industry leader, providing innovative, thoughtful, individualized solutions in architecture, interior design, and planning. Headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts, with offices in Boston and Miami, the firm's work can be seen in over 35 states across the U.S. With over 125 employees, our full range of services includes architecture, interiors, conceptual planning, and more - across a wide range of categories, including multifamily residential, student housing, corporate office space, hospitality, healthcare, fitness & sports, and retail.

