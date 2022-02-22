Sibros Names former Tesla, Zoox, and Waymo Leader to Chief Technology Officer Post

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connected vehicle platform company Sibros today announced the continued expansion of its leadership team by naming Kris Smeds as Chief Technology Officer. Kris is assuming the role from current Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder Mayank Sikaria who will now assume the role of President to focus on business, customer, and product strategy.



With an automotive technology and engineering background spanning areas including autonomous driving and embedded software systems, Kris brings a strong understanding of the importance and needs of connected vehicle platforms to Sibros. He previously held leadership and senior engineering roles at Tesla, Zoox and most recently, Waymo. Kris’ expertise in embedded firmware engineering and connected vehicles will be invaluable in his new role as CTO where he will lead the technological future of Sibros’ Deep Connected Platform.

“We are pleased to welcome Kris to our team at a time when we are experiencing rapid growth and significant market traction with diverse automotive OEMs from all around the world,” said Mayank Sikaria, President and Co-Founder of Sibros. “Kris is a remarkable leader with deep engineering knowledge and a thorough understanding and appreciation for connected vehicle technology which is critical to our future, and all of us at Sibros warmly welcome him to the team.”

During his tenure at Zoox, Kris was responsible for the embedded vehicle software development team for the purpose-built Zoox L4 autonomous vehicle and led the development for the vehicle gateway controller to safely enable autonomous control of the Zoox Toyota Highlanders. In his recent role at Waymo, Kris oversaw a large part of the software team responsible for multiple controllers within the self-driving system. Prior to this, he spent 5 years developing safety critical software for the automotive and marine industries, including the autopilot system at Tesla for the Model S and Model X vehicles.

Based in San Jose, California, Sibros provides an integrated automotive cloud, OTA software and data collection platform for connected vehicles that enable automakers to reduce product time-to-market, lower recall and service costs, and improve overall vehicle functionality and performance throughout every lifecycle stage.

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform™ that delivers full vehicle OTA software updates, data collection, and diagnostics in one vertically integrated system. DCP supports any vehicle architecture–including ICE, Hybrid, EV, and Fuel Cell–while also meeting rigorous safety, security, and compliance standards. By combining powerful automotive software and data management tools in one platform, Sibros empowers OEMs to realize hundreds of connected vehicle use cases spanning fleet management, predictive maintenance, data monetization, paid feature upgrades, and beyond. For more information about the Silicon Valley-based company, visit www.sibros.com .

Media Contacts

Albert Lilly

Sibros Technologies, Inc.

alilly@sibros.tech

512-537-9417

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for Sibros

allie@skyya.com

218-766-8856