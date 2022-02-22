Intapp Announces Strategic Partnership with Microsoft to Accelerate Cloud Adoption in Professional and Financial Services Industry

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to accelerate the adoption of cloud technologies by private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms. Through a new multiyear strategic partnership, Intapp will deliver connected firm and deal management solutions on a Microsoft Azure–based industry cloud with deep integrations between Microsoft technologies, including Microsoft 365, and Intapp applications.



Under the partnership, Intapp will adopt Azure as its preferred platform for delivering the industry cloud for professional and financial services, helping firms harness the full power of purpose-built software and services that support the modern workplace. Together, Microsoft and Intapp will help partner-led firms unlock the full value of their data, deliver context-aware intelligence to professionals, implement greater operational efficiency, and ultimately, deliver better outcomes for their investors and clients.

Key benefits for professional and financial services firms include:

End-to-end industry cloud – Professional and financial services firms will have access to Intapp connected firm and deal management solutions and Microsoft productivity capabilities, all running on Azure.

– Professional and financial services firms will have access to Intapp connected firm and deal management solutions and Microsoft productivity capabilities, all running on Azure. Industry specificity – Built on the Intapp industry graph data model, the company’s connected firm and deal management solutions combine applied AI, enterprise-grade security, and a configurable user experience to serve the unique needs of partner-led firms specializing in private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting.

– Built on the Intapp industry graph data model, the company’s connected firm and deal management solutions combine applied AI, enterprise-grade security, and a configurable user experience to serve the unique needs of partner-led firms specializing in private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting. Product interoperability – Integrated experiences designed for partner-led firms across Microsoft 365 (Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and Office applications), as well as future alignment with solutions including LinkedIn, Cortana, Microsoft Viva, Microsoft Power BI, and other vital Microsoft technologies, will streamline workflows and support the modern, distributed workforce.

– Integrated experiences designed for partner-led firms across Microsoft 365 (Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and Office applications), as well as future alignment with solutions including LinkedIn, Cortana, Microsoft Viva, Microsoft Power BI, and other vital Microsoft technologies, will streamline workflows and support the modern, distributed workforce. Accelerated cloud adoption enablement – Intapp and Microsoft have committed to helping the industry upgrade to the cloud quickly and securely by offering migration support services and financial assistance for clients along the upgrade journey.

This strategic partnership focusing on the evolution of the industry cloud for professional and financial services is the next exciting chapter in the decades long history between Intapp and Microsoft.

“Partnering with Microsoft supercharges our ability to equip each and every professional with easy access to the information they need by aligning our industry-specific solutions with the software they use every day,” said John Hall, CEO of Intapp. “Intapp’s deep industry knowledge and compliance capabilities provide a strong foundation to help professional and financial services firms move to their cloud of choice—Microsoft Azure—while meeting the needs of these highly regulated industries.”

“Intapp’s experience with professional and financial services firms affords an opportunity to drive digital transformation and further modernize the sector,” said Tyler Bryson, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, US, Microsoft. "Together, we’ll deliver a comprehensive set of solutions based on Microsoft Azure for private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms as they continue to invest in technology to help modernize operations and support the new distributed, yet collaborative, workforce.”

To learn more visit: Intapp.com/partner/microsoft

