Global Pharmaceutical R&D Directory 2022: Pipeline Development by Stage for Major Pharmaceutical Companies Worldwide

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical R & D Directory 2022" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The directory provides a wealth of key business data on trends in pharmaceutical research. At a time when investment in R&D is at an all time high, this publication is intended as a strategic reference guide to the important trends in pharmaceutical R&D, as well as providing the means to benchmark your company's performance.

From an examination of global R&D investment and productivity to a breakdown of R&D trends in every major therapeutic class, the R&D Directory provides a comprehensive review of the current R&D environment.

The R&D Directory provides essential time-saving business information on:

The development pipeline of major companies analyzed by therapeutic categories and stages

Compounds in research by therapeutic class for major companies

Number of licensed compounds by therapeutic class and development stage

Comparison of companies' licensed/originated product pipelines

Average development time to market, and attrition data

Trends in global R&D investment, cost and culture

Number of biotechnology products by development phase, therapeutic class and type

Key Features:

Trends in licensing for major pharmaceutical companies

R&D Focus for key therapy areas

Benchmark development time by phase and success for over dozens of therapeutic categories

Comparisons of compounds in research by development stage for dozens of therapeutic areas

Analysis of previous year's pipeline development by stage for all major pharmaceutical companies worldwide

Coverage:

Western & Eastern Europe incl. UK

USA & Canada

South & Central America

The Middle East

All of Africa

All of Asia, including China, India and Japan

Australia & New Zealand

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6ynnp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.