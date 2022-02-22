New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Home Appliances Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032907/?utm_source=GNW

Global Smart Home Appliances Market to Reach US$73.1 Billion by the Year 2026



Smart home appliances relate to the new-age connected systems which can be controlled by a central system through commands. They also have the capability of communicating with other appliances within a network and decide for the user. The market for smart home appliances is registering healthy growth, driven by the increasing number of smart homes globally, the advancements in home automation, and the rising inclination of people to cook at home. Further, the increasing number of home remodeling or home improvement projects especially in the West is spurring the use of smart appliances in households. Smart home appliances are also becoming easy to use with the addition of various functionalities, which is attracting user attention. Also, various developments in wireless communication and IT infrastructure that facilitate easy integration of such appliances, and innovations and advancements by leading companies are boding well for the market. The rise of IoT is also facilitating the growth of the market. With the use of IoT, various appliances will be able to interconnect with one another. Further, growing urbanization, better lifestyles, increasing disposable income levels and the need for convenience are driving interest in smart home appliances.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Home Appliances estimated at US$33 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period. Smart Washing Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.6% CAGR to reach US$25.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart Air Purifiers segment is readjusted to a revised 15.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20% share of the global Smart Home Appliances market. Smart washing machines lead the market, supported by the growing Internet and smartphone penetration. The convenience and luxury associated with such appliances is driving their demand. Smart air purifiers are likely to register strongest growth due to considerable focus having clean air, mainly due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Deteriorating quality of air and growing awareness of the benefits of air purifiers are fostering demand for these appliances.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2026



The Smart Home Appliances market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 13.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific holds the lion`s share of the market, due to the growing accessibility to the Internet and technological developments in countries such as India and China. The North American market is stimulated by significant disposable incomes, rising interest in such appliances, improving lifestyles of customers, and growing environmental concerns.



Smart TVs Segment to Reach $18 Billion by 2026



In the global Smart TVs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2026.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of Pandemic on the Smart Home Appliances Market

COVID-19 Pandemic Significantly Elevates Role-Play of Smart Air

Purifiers

Impact of COVID-19 on the Construction Sector Tones Down Near-

term Growth Prospects

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

Smart Home Appliances - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Smart Home Appliances

Technologies Used

Advantages of Smart Home Appliances

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Product Type

World Smart Home Appliances Market by Product Type (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Washing

Machines, Smart Air Purifiers, Smart TVs, Smart

Refrigerators, and Other Product Types

Analysis by Distribution Channel

World Smart Home Appliances Market by Distribution Channels:

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline

and Online

Regional Analysis

World Smart Home Appliances Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2020 &

2027)

World Smart Home Appliances Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of

World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Players in the Smart Air Purifiers Market

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations & Advancements



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Proliferation of Smart Homes at an Accelerating Pace Throws

Abundant Opportunities

Adoption Rate (in %) for Smart Homes by Select Country: 2020

Adoption Rate (in %) for Global Smart Homes: 2017-2025

Return to Economic Normalcy Reignites Growth in Smart Homes to

Push Opportunities for Smart Home Appliances

Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of

Homeowners & Also Creating New Need for Robust Home

Networking: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam

Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart

Appliances: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

IoT at the Heart of the Connected Self-Aware Environment

Epitomized by Smart Cities, a Driver for Smart Homes

Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021,

2024 & 2027

Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base (in Million)

by Segment for 2019

Role of Internet & Enabling Technologies Critical for Driving

Robust Growth into E-commerce Sector

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019

through 2025

The Current State of the Internet & the World Wide Web

World Internet Adoption: Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic

Region for February 2021

Internet Adoption Rate (in %) in Select Countries for 2020

Smartphones & Tablets Emerge as High Growth Devices to Operate

Smart Devices

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016

-2021

Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016-2021

Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017,

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Exponential Increase in Urban Population Expands Opportunities

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Improving Standards of Living

Smart Air Purifiers: The Fastest Growing Segment of Appliances

Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief

Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health

Rising Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand for Smart Air Purifiers

Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health

Condition (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for ALRI,

COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons):

2010-2021

Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide

Air Purifiers are Getting Smarter, Smaller, and More Innovative

Advent of Novel Software Propels Demand for Smart Home Appliances

Challenges

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Smart

Home Appliances

Challenges and Issues Associated with Smart Home Appliances

Shorter Lifespan of Smart Home Appliances to Impact Consumer

Demand



