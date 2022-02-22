Northampton Borough, Pennsylvania Pursues Digital Transformation

Northampton, Pennsylvania, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in Northampton Borough, Pennsylvania where local officials have sought greater efficiency in municipal operations and constituent services. The village recently partnered with GovPilot, a Hoboken, New Jersey based provider of cloud-based government management software.

Officials from Northampton Borough will work with GovPilot to implement a number of digital capabilities and public facing forms that aim to make operations more efficient and services more convenient for constituents. Officials will initially utilize GovPilot for Building Permits, Electrical Permits, Plumbing and HVAC Permits, Landlord Registration, Rental Property Registration, Zoning Permits, and non-emergency citizen concerns.

“The digital transformation of our operations and services is critical to the Northampton community given the efficiencies and convenience it provides both to our employees and to our residents”, said Northampton Code Enforcement Officer, Keith Knoblach. “GovPilot offers a solution that will make our Borough more responsive to, and aligned with the needs of our constituents.”

Northampton will also deploy GovPilot’s Report-a-Concern feature which enables residents to report non-emergency concerns such as potholes or general code violations directly via a digital form on the city website, or through an app on their phone, called GovAlert. The app, available to residents on Android and iOS devices is easy to use, and routes citizen concerns directly to the relevant municipal department so that the issue can be resolved quickly.

“We look forward to working with GovPilot to transition our operations and processes into a digital environment, which we believe will result in significant cost savings and more convenient services for our taxpayers.”, said LeRoy Brobst, Northampton’s Borough Manager. “ I encourage residents to download the GovAlert app on their phones and help us improve Northampton by reporting issues that they come across so we can address them quickly and make Northampton an even better place to call home.”

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, “We are excited to work with Northampton on its early stages of digital transformation. Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has spurred local governments to implement digital services and operations. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Northampton Borough.”

Northampton joins other Pennsylvania GovPilot customers including, Archbald Borough, Clarks Summit Borough, and Lycoming County.

