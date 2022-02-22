New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Respiratory Inhalers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032771/?utm_source=GNW

Global Respiratory Inhalers Market to Reach $48.7 Billion by 2026



Respiratory care market occupies a significant presence in the medical field, as respiratory dysfunction is among the most widespread healthcare problem globally. Growth drivers include increasing incidence of certain respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma, significant increase in the number of elderly patients (most of who suffer from at least one type of respiratory ailment), growing knowledge of certain respiratory problems such as obstructive sleep apnea, and the general growth in demand for improved patient care. Respiratory Inhalers have often proven to be life-savers for millions of patients. The main patient segments using inhalers are those suffering from asthma, COPD, and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The surging geriatric population is also using inhalers as they suffer reduced immunity to chronic and pulmonary diseases. Respiratory inhalers are equipped with complementary spacers or holding chamber devices so that there is reduced deposition in the mouth and throat. There is increasing use of respiratory inhalers to treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) patients and asthma. Combined therapy is more popularly considered as it has shown reliability in complex patients and better efficacy.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Respiratory Inhalers estimated at US$33.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Manual Inhalers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$45.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital Inhalers segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 6.9% share of the global Respiratory Inhalers market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2026



The Respiratory Inhalers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.11% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Growth in these regional markets is expected to be driven by the rise of smart inhalers. With newer smart inhaler technology, patients can monitor their doses. Some variants of smart inhalers can measure environmental pollution and alert the patients accordingly about asthma triggers in the air. Few smart inhalers also come with Bluetooth transmitter to connect with the smartphone. Thus, the patient`s frequency of asthma attacks, triggers, and causes can be monitored by the healthcare professional. But it is not easy to train patients in the correct use of nebulizers and inhalers.



Digital Inhalers Segment to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2026



Interactive digital inhalers featuring sophisticated sensors and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology are being rolled out to assist users to manage the illness by way of guided instructions and recording data pertaining to usage. The combination of conventional digital inhalers and AI-enabled machine learning algorithms ensures patients receive timed instructions and audio-visual cues to use the inhaler appropriately and to take the prescribed medication regularly in order to avoid asthma attacks. AI-enabled drug delivery mechanism holds immense potential in treatment of COPD and other pulmonary ailments in addition to asthma. Global market for Digital Inhalers is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$4.9 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 13.1% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Digital segment, accounting for 42.5% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 16.4% over the analysis period, to reach US$480.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

Inhalation Technology for Tackling COVID-19s

Iconovo Joins Hands with ISR to Develop Inhaled Vaccine for

COVID-19

Ongoing Studies ExploreUse of Inhalers-based Therapies to Treat

COVID-19

Inhalers Lead to Marked Reduction in Onset of Severe Symptoms

for Early COVID-19 Patients

Researchers Bet on Corticosteroid Inhalers to Treat COVID-19

Patients

Use of Inhalers amid COVID-19 Medical Crisis Outweigh Risks for

Asthma Patients

COVID-19 Pandemic Pushes Patient Compliance Linked with

Inhaler-based Drug Regime

Stockpiling Under COVID-19 Shadow Exacerbates Steroid Inhaler

Supply Concerns

Concerns over COVID-19 Virus Transmission through Nebulizers

Paves Way for Broader Acceptance of Respiratory Inhalers

Respiratory Inhalers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Respiratory Inhalers: A Prelude

Types of Respiratory Inhalers

Metered-dose inhaler

Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)

Soft Mist Inhalers (SMI)

Nebulizers

Pulmonary Drug Delivery using Inhalers Hold Critical

Significance to Provide Respite to Patients

High Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Drive Growth

Prevalence Percentage of COPD, Asthma, and Allergic Rhinitis

for Select Countries: 2016

EXHIBIT 2:Chronic Disease Management in Developed Countries:

(2019): Percentage Distribution of Patient Population by

Chronic Disease Type in the US, Germany, and UK

Sustained Emphasis on Bringing Novel Pulmonary Disease

Treatments Augurs Well for Market Growth

Dry Powder Inhalers Set to Drive Gains

Digital Dose Inhalers Accelerate Growth Pace

Global Cost of Respiratory Therapy by Disease (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Therapy Costs for Asthma, Chronic

Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Idiopathic Pulmonary

Fibrosis, and Others

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Growing Homecare Market Drives Demand for Respiratory

Diagnostic and Therapy Devices



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Incidence of Asthma Drives Growth Prospects

Role of Respiratory Inhalers in Asthma

Asthma Rescue Inhalers Medications

Asthma Long-Term Medications

Select Asthma Stats

Asthma Prevalence in the US by Age: 2019

Asthma Prevalence in the US by Gender: 2019

Asthma Prevalence in the US by Race/Ethnicity: 2019

Rising Prevalence of Asthma in Children Supports Growth

Mounting Incidence of COPD Drives Use of Inhalers

COPD Stats

Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and

Women Affected by the Condition

Reported COPD Cases in the US in Million : 2014-2018

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome: An Emerging Space for

Inhalers

ARDS Fact Sheet

Rising Incidence of Cystic Fibrosis Offers Market Potential

Global Frequency of Genetic Mutations Carrying Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis Fact Sheet

Combination Therapies Gain Interest as Effective Treatment for

Considered Influence Respiratory Inhaler Demand

Nebulizer Innovations Drive Opportunities

Global Nebulizer Devices Market by Type: 2020

Manufacturers Venture into Nebulizers Designed to Fight COVID-19

New Hot Melt Extrusion Method to Enhance Inhaler Technology

Advances in Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Drive Adoption

Select Innovations & Advancements

Smart Inhalers Gain Traction

Artificial Intelligence to Add Sophistication to Inhaler

Technology

3D Printing Seeks Role in Inhaler Manufacturing

Rise in Air Pollution Levels and Consequent Increase in

Respiratory Diseases Trigger the Demand for Inhalers

Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health

Condition (In %) for 2020E

Air Pollution Levels Worldwide: Average PM2.5 Concentration

(in µg/m³) in Select Countries for 2019

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons):

2010-2019

Countries with Highest Carbon Emissions Worldwide: Percentage

Breakdown of Carbon Emissions by Country (in %) for 2020E

Inhalers and Pollution: The Irony

Ballooning Geriatric Population to Spur Demand

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Table 5: Global Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: 2010-

2015; 2020-2025; and 2045-2050

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023



