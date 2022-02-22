New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Respiratory Inhalers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032771/?utm_source=GNW
Global Respiratory Inhalers Market to Reach $48.7 Billion by 2026
Respiratory care market occupies a significant presence in the medical field, as respiratory dysfunction is among the most widespread healthcare problem globally. Growth drivers include increasing incidence of certain respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma, significant increase in the number of elderly patients (most of who suffer from at least one type of respiratory ailment), growing knowledge of certain respiratory problems such as obstructive sleep apnea, and the general growth in demand for improved patient care. Respiratory Inhalers have often proven to be life-savers for millions of patients. The main patient segments using inhalers are those suffering from asthma, COPD, and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The surging geriatric population is also using inhalers as they suffer reduced immunity to chronic and pulmonary diseases. Respiratory inhalers are equipped with complementary spacers or holding chamber devices so that there is reduced deposition in the mouth and throat. There is increasing use of respiratory inhalers to treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) patients and asthma. Combined therapy is more popularly considered as it has shown reliability in complex patients and better efficacy.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Respiratory Inhalers estimated at US$33.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Manual Inhalers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$45.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital Inhalers segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 6.9% share of the global Respiratory Inhalers market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2026
The Respiratory Inhalers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.11% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Growth in these regional markets is expected to be driven by the rise of smart inhalers. With newer smart inhaler technology, patients can monitor their doses. Some variants of smart inhalers can measure environmental pollution and alert the patients accordingly about asthma triggers in the air. Few smart inhalers also come with Bluetooth transmitter to connect with the smartphone. Thus, the patient`s frequency of asthma attacks, triggers, and causes can be monitored by the healthcare professional. But it is not easy to train patients in the correct use of nebulizers and inhalers.
Digital Inhalers Segment to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2026
Interactive digital inhalers featuring sophisticated sensors and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology are being rolled out to assist users to manage the illness by way of guided instructions and recording data pertaining to usage. The combination of conventional digital inhalers and AI-enabled machine learning algorithms ensures patients receive timed instructions and audio-visual cues to use the inhaler appropriately and to take the prescribed medication regularly in order to avoid asthma attacks. AI-enabled drug delivery mechanism holds immense potential in treatment of COPD and other pulmonary ailments in addition to asthma. Global market for Digital Inhalers is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$4.9 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 13.1% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Digital segment, accounting for 42.5% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 16.4% over the analysis period, to reach US$480.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032771/
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032771/
