Sam Flax Orlando Presents the '2022 Sam Flax Wall Project'

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sam Flax Orlando will present the "2022 Sam Flax Wall Project," taking place at 1800 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 10 am to 6 pm. The event will feature a showcase of 14 Orlando-based muralists who will create one-of-a-kind murals in real-time on location at Sam Flax.

2022 marks the fifth installment of the Sam Flax Wall Project. Muralists contributing to the project will include Andrew Spear, Boy Kong, Chris McAlister, Christian Stanley, Dolla $hort, Iva Pittman, Naomi Haverland, Olivia Stafne, Peterson Guerrier, Robbie Lee, Samantha Shumaker, SKIP, Sumner Mormeneo, and WIE.

In addition to the artistic festivities, the event will also include music, food trucks, skateboard painting, custom T-shirts, raffle prizes, interactive art stations, and in-store specials at Sam Flax. Event partner Shin Jung Korean BBQ will host a food and beer garden at its neighboring restaurant.

"It's been a huge blessing to be able to contribute to the Orlando community while simultaneously promoting these extremely talented local artists. We're excited for all that is to come from this year's event." — Jon KenKnight, General Manager of Sam Flax Orlando.

For more information on the event, please visit https://www.samflaxorlando.com/wall-project-2022.

About Sam Flax Orlando

Founded over 100 years ago, Sam Flax is Orlando's premier destination for expert custom framing, high-quality art supplies, unique gifts, and hands-on art classes. The company's team uses its knowledge of fine art to help others create a space they will enjoy. At Sam Flax, we invite you to come explore everything creative.

###

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Sam Flax Orlando

Jon KenKnight

321-418-2813

jkenknight@flaxorl.com

Related Images











Image 1: Sam Flax Wall Project Featured Artists





The 2022 Sam Flax Wall Project will feature 14 local muralists from the Orlando art community.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment