New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Air Purifying Respirators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032619/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Power Air Purifying Respirators Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2026
A powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) is defined as a type of personal protective respiratory equipment, which is intended to offer protection to workers/wearers against breathing in contaminated air. These respirators protect the workers from toxic gases, nuclear hazards, chemicals, and radiological hazards. PAPRs are also called blowers, blower units, or positive-pressure masks. Several factors such as growing air pollution and airborne diseases have been increasing the demand for air purifying respirators globally. Growing awareness among the people about the importance of safety at work environments is expected to add to market expansion. Positive government regulations with respect to employees` safety and the emergence of various infectious biohazards such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic are anticipated to increase the demand for PAPRs.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power Air Purifying Respirators estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period. Full Face Mask, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Half Mask segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.2% share of the global Power Air Purifying Respirators market. The full face mask segment represents the largest category, driven by demand in the healthcare sector. The half-mask PAPR offers higher protection compared to N95 masks as they have high-efficiency filters.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $732 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $277.3 Million by 2026
The Power Air Purifying Respirators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$732 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.36% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$277.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$303.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America dominates market share, owing to increased spending on health and awareness among people. In addition, strict rules and regulations regarding the usage of air purifying respirators are also expected to augment the demand for PAPRs. Demand in Europe is expected to grow rapidly owing to growing number of respiratory risks. Growing investments in manufacturing, food & beverage, and construction sectors are likely to drive the demand for PAPRs. Asian countries such as India and China are expected to witness substantial growth due to strict rules with respect to the health and safety of employees in several high-risk applications.
Helmets, Hoods & Visors Segment to Reach $494.8 Million by 2026
Hoods, visors, and helmets are designed to fit several applications in the industrial sector. Growing oil & gas and construction industries augments demand for hoods, visors, and helmets. In the global Helmets, Hoods & Visors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$283.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$436.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Allegro Industries
- Avon Rubber PLC
- Bullard
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Gentex Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- ILC Dover LP
- Miller Electric Mfg. LLC
- MSA Safety Incorporated
- Optrel AG
- RSG Safety BV
- Shigematsu Works Co., Ltd.
- Sundström Safety AB
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032619/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic Enhances Demand for Respirators in Healthcare
Applications
Power Air Purifying Respirators Emerge as Critical Tool for
Respiratory Protection
PAPR Devices Prove Effective in Providing Protection Against
COVID-19 Aerosols
Power Air Purifying Respirators - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Respiratory Protection Devices: A Prelude
Types of Respiratory Protective Equipment
An Introduction to Powered Air Purifying Respirators
Filters Used in PAPR System
Operating Characteristics, and Available Variants
Applications of PAPRs
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Full Face Mask and Industrial End-Use Segments Lead Global Market
Developing Economies to Boost Long-Term Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Focus on Employee Safety & Health and Government
Regulations to Ensure Employee Safety to Drive Market Gains
Rise in Workplace Accidents Drives Need for Workforce
Protection Devices
Workplace-Related Accidents Bring to Light Importance of PAPRs:
Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousands)
Worldwide by Region
Stringent Regulations Continue to Promote Adoption of
Respiratory Protection Equipment
OSHA Offers Revised Enforcement Guidance for Respiratory
Protection at Industrial Facilities
Emergence of Infectious Biohazards Enhances Demand for PAPRs
Growing Risk of Hospital-Acquired Infections and Renewed Threat
of Infectious Diseases Fuel Demand for Power Air Purifying
Respirators
Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for Respiratory
Protection Equipment
Microbial Contamination of PAPR during COVID-19 Outbreak
Optimizing Supply of Powered Air-Purifying Respirators for
Healthcare Practitioners
Using PAPRs in Operating Room during COVID-19 Pandemic
Researchers Develop PAPR Device for COVID-19 Frontline Workers
High Risk Activities in Various Industries to Present Growth
Opportunities
Oil & Gas Sector: The Hazardous Working Environment Enhances
Significance of Respiratory Safety Equipment
Global Oil & Gas Demand Influence Growth Outlook in PAPR Market
Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for
2015-2021E
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years
2015 through 2020
PAPRs Promise to Improve Employee Safety in Mining Industry
Risk of Respiratory Silicosis to Drive Demand for PAPRs
High Risk Operating Conditions of Chemical Industry and Need
for Regulatory Conformance Augurs Well for PAPR Market
PAPRs Allow Protection to Workers Against APIs in
Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Sectors
World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for Year 2017,
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Need to Protect Wastewater Treatment Workers Raises Importance
of Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market
PAPRs Find Growing Importance in Fire Services
Property Damage (In US$ Billion) in the US Caused by Structure
Fires for the Years 2010-2019
As Pandemic Leads to Shortage of PPEs for First Responders,
Open Source Model Helps Conversion of SCBA System into PAPR
Equipment
Presence of Gases & Vapors Poses Risk to Employees in Food &
Beverage Facilities, Driving Demand for Respiratory Safety
Devices
Technology Developments Focused on Developing Convenient &
Integrated Respiratory Protection Products to Fuel Market
Prospects
Challenges Facing PAPR Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Air Purifying Respirators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Full
Face Mask by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Full Face Mask by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Full Face Mask by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Half
Mask by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Half Mask by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Half Mask by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Helmets, Hoods & Visors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Helmets, Hoods & Visors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Helmets, Hoods & Visors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemical/Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Petrochemical/Chemical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemical/Chemical
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Fire Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Fire Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Power Air Purifying Respirators Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Air Purifying Respirators by Product Type - Full Face Mask,
Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Full Face Mask, Half Mask and
Helmets, Hoods & Visors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Full Face Mask, Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Air Purifying Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining,
Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services, Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Air Purifying Respirators by Product Type - Full Face
Mask, Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Full Face Mask, Half Mask and
Helmets, Hoods & Visors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Full Face Mask, Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Air Purifying Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil &
Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire
Services, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining,
Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services, Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Power Air Purifying Respirators Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Air Purifying Respirators by Product Type - Full Face
Mask, Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Full Face Mask, Half Mask and
Helmets, Hoods & Visors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Full Face Mask, Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Air Purifying Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil &
Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire
Services, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining,
Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services, Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Power Air Purifying Respirators Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Air Purifying Respirators by Product Type - Full Face
Mask, Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Full Face Mask, Half Mask and
Helmets, Hoods & Visors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Full Face Mask, Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Air Purifying Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil &
Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire
Services, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining,
Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services, Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Power Air Purifying Respirators Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Air Purifying Respirators by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Air Purifying Respirators by Product Type - Full Face
Mask, Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Full Face Mask, Half Mask and
Helmets, Hoods & Visors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Full Face Mask, Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Air Purifying Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil &
Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire
Services, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining,
Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services, Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Power Air Purifying Respirators Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Air Purifying Respirators by Product Type - Full Face
Mask, Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Full Face Mask, Half Mask and
Helmets, Hoods & Visors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Full Face Mask, Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Air Purifying Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil &
Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire
Services, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining,
Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services, Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Power Air Purifying Respirators Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Air Purifying Respirators by Product Type - Full Face
Mask, Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Full Face Mask, Half Mask and
Helmets, Hoods & Visors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Full Face Mask, Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Air Purifying Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil &
Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire
Services, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining,
Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services, Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Air Purifying Respirators by Product Type - Full Face
Mask, Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Full Face Mask, Half Mask and
Helmets, Hoods & Visors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Full Face Mask, Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Air Purifying Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil &
Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire
Services, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining,
Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services, Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Power Air Purifying Respirators Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Air Purifying Respirators by Product Type - Full Face Mask,
Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Full Face Mask, Half Mask and
Helmets, Hoods & Visors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Full Face Mask, Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Air Purifying Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining,
Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services, Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Air Purifying Respirators by Product Type - Full Face
Mask, Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Full Face Mask, Half Mask and
Helmets, Hoods & Visors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Full Face Mask, Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Air Purifying Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil &
Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire
Services, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Industrial, Oil & Gas,
Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical/Chemical, Mining,
Pharmaceuticals, Fire Services, Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Air Purifying Respirators by Product Type - Full Face
Mask, Half Mask and Helmets, Hoods & Visors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Power Air Purifying
Respirators by Product Type - Full Face Mask, Half Mask and
Helmets, Hoods & Visors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032619/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________