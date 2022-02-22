HMHC Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company to Veritas Capital

MONSEY, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (Nasdaq: HMHC) (“HMHC”) acted in the best interests of HMHC shareholders in approving the sale of HMHC to Veritas Capital (“Veritas”) for $21.00 per share in cash through a tender offer.



If you remain a HMHC shareholder and have questions about your legal rights, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your options at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/houghton-mifflin-harcourt-company/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

On February 22, 2022, HMHC announced an agreement for Veritas to purchase all of the outstanding shares of HMHC for $21.00 per share in cash through a tender offer. The agreement has been approved by the HMHC board.

Our investigation concerns whether HMHC’s board acted in the best interests of HMHC shareholders in approving the sale to Veritas, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates HMHC shareholders, and whether all information regarding approval of the transaction has been fully disclosed.

In particular, according to a discounted cash flow analysis of HMHC by the Simply Wall Street research firm, the fair value of HMHC is $46.17 per share.

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com