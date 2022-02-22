New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyol Sweeteners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032578/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Polyol Sweeteners Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026



Polyols or sugar alcohols are molecules possessing two or more alcohol groups. Polyols are a class of saccharide derivatives, in which a hydroxyl group replaces a ketone or aldehyde group. Polyols are produced by hydrogenating or reducing the carbonyl group (aldehyde or ketone, reducing sugar) of carbohydrates to a primary or secondary hydroxyl group. Glucose is hydrogenated to produce sorbitol, fructose to obtain mannitol, and a high maltose corn syrup is hydrogenated to produce maltitol. Xylitol is made from xylose. Polyols are mainly used in confectionery, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and oral-care products. Certain polyols have the attributes of sugar, which make them viable alternatives to sugar. Polyols are non-carcinogenic, considerably lower in calories than sugar, and also do not raise blood sugar levels significantly. The use of polyols increases the solidity of microbial control in preparations, such as jams. Polyols deactivate oxidizing metals to varying levels, and also do not result in the formation of brown colors. Polyol production processes are usually based on high pressure catalytic hydrogenation of the right carbohydrates. Owing to flexibility reasons, batch process reactors that are operated at 25-50 bar are preferred. Hydrogenation is performed in the presence of Raney-nickel or Ruthenium/carbon catalysts.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polyol Sweeteners estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Sorbitol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period .After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Xylitol segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.6% share of the global Polyol Sweeteners market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Grow Reach $890.1 Million by 2026



The Polyol Sweeteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.31% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$890.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$967 Million by the close of the analysis period.



The market is poised to witness a steady growth over the next few years, primarily attributed to their growing demand as sugar replacers in the food and beverages industry. Being a low-calorie and sugar-free ingredient, polyol sweeteners are increasingly being used for infusing sweetness to various desserts and drinks to address the growing consumer demand for healthier and low-calorie food and beverages. Increasing prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, growing health and wellness trend, and rising health consciousness among consumers have significantly accelerated the demand for nutraceutical and functional products, as well as food products with a lower glycemic response, which is bolstering the growth in the global polyol sweeteners market. In addition, improving lifestyles and rising disposable income of consumers in developed countries are expected to further augment the market growth. Another major factor driving growth in the market is the widespread use of polyol sweeteners as a functional ingredient in the pharmaceutical and personal care sectors. Polyol sweeteners function as a superior excipient and stabilizer in drug formulation, which is propelling their increased application in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, polyol sweeteners are widely used for manufacturing oral care products, such as toothpaste and mouthwash, owing to their benefit of offering robust resistance to fermentation by oral bacteria, while also providing a refreshingly sweet taste to the product. Moreover, the market growth would be fueled by the development of reformulated food and drink products with the aim of reducing their fat, salt, or sugar content.



In the past few years, polyol sweeteners have been gaining wider popularity as sugar substitutes and are being commonly utilized in a wide variety of sugar-free diets across the globe. They are increasingly being used as low-calorie sweeteners in bakery goods, ice creams, and candies, which is contributing to their higher consumption as sugar replacements. While their structure is similar to that of sugars, polyols offer certain unique health and functional benefits, including their usefulness in not promoting tooth decay as well as curbing sudden increases in blood glucose levels. The growing demand for sugar-free diet and healthier food is anticipated to boost the demand for polyol sweeteners over the next few years. Amid the recent COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have become even more concerned about the food they are consuming, increasing their inclination towards living and eating healthily, which is likely to further propel demand for polyol sweeteners.



Mannitol Segment to Reach $998.2 Million by 2026



Mannitol is the polyol of stereoisomer of sorbitol. It is obtained from glucose and can be epimerized to mannose, which is hydrogenated to mannitol. Biological synthesis using fermentation can generate higher yields of mannitol with almost no byproducts. However this method has not been exploited commercially. Mannitol is mildly acidic in aqueous solutions and exhibits a sweet taste equal to that of glucose. It has a cooling effect of -29 cal/g, which is similar to sorbitol. It has a food energy value of just 1.6 kcal/g and does not have any glycemic response. It is non-hygroscopic and is widely used in coatings for dried fruits, chewing gums, and hard candies. In the global Mannitol segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$514.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$837 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$99 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 9.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 75 Featured) -

Archer Daniels Midland Company- ADM

B Food Science Co., Ltd.

Batory Foods, Inc.

BENEO GmbH

Cargill, Incorporated

DFI Corporation

Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte Ltd.

Foodchem International Corporation

Gulshan Polyols Limited (India)

Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

Hylen Co.,Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Limited

Roquette Frères S.A.

Shandong Futaste Co.

SPI Pharma, Inc.

Südzucker AG

Sweeteners Plus, LLC

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners Iberia SA

The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry (Thailand), Ltd.

Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

zuChem, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032578/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Food & Beverages Sector

Polyol Sweeteners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Polyol Sweeteners

Characteristics of Polyols

Types of Polyol Sweeteners

Natural Origin of Polyols

Relative Sweetness of Commercial Polyols Compared to Sucrose

Relative Food Energy Content Compared to Sucrose

Glycemic Index of Commercial Polyols Vs Pure Glucose

Key Applications of Polyol Sweeteners

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Sorbitol-based Sweeteners Lead the Market

Powder Polyol Sweeteners: The Largest Segment by Form

Food & Beverage: The Dominant Application Market

Developed Regions Represent Major Markets for Polyol Sweeteners

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Polyol Sweeteners: Low-Calorie Sugar Alternatives for Healthy,

Joyful Eating

Growing Demand for Low-Calorie and Healthy Foods & Beverages

Drives Market Growth

Global Low-Calories Foods Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Health Issues with High Sugar Consumption Leads Consumers to

Shift towards Low Cal Alternatives

Calories Per Gram of Select Sugar Alcohols

Rising Importance of Polyol Sweeteners as Bulking Agents and to

Improve Texture to Fuel Adoption in Food & Beverage Industry

Most Commonly Used Polyol Sweeteners in the Food Industry

Increasing Demand for Convenience Fuels Sales of Packaged &

Processed Foods to Drive Gains

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle-Related Health

Issues to Present Growth Opportunities

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,

2020, 2025 and 2030

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and

Females Aged 25+ Years

Growing Emphasis on Weight Management Amidst the Emergence of

Obesity as a Major Health Concern: Potential for Growth

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years

2019 and 2030P

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to

Obesity by Country

Polyol Sweeteners Find Growing Use in Pharmaceutical

Applications, Fueling Market Prospects

Mannitol-Based Sweeteners: Growing Use in Pharmaceutical

Applications

Polyols Gain Prominence in Maintaining Good Oral Health

Prevalence (%) of Primary and Permanent Teeth in Children

Worldwide (1995-2019)

Soaring Image as ?Tooth-Friendly’ Sweeteners Fuels Demand

Polyol Sweeteners Find Growing Role in Personal Care & Cosmetic

Formulations

COVID-19 Impact on Personal Care Industry Impacts Market Growth

Global Personal Care Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years

2019 through 2025

Bakery & Confectionery Emerges as a Major Application Market

for Polyol Sweeteners

Polyol Sweeteners Facilitate Calorie Reduction in Baked Goods

Sugar-Free Confectioneries Offer Bright Prospects

COVID-19 Impact on Bakery Products Market

Weekly Bakery Sales Growth in the US: March 2020

Strong Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand for Polyol

Sweeteners in the Post COVID-19 Period

Market to Benefit from the Rise in Consumer Demand for Sugar-

Free Beverages

Sorbitol-based Sweeteners: The Most Widely Used Segment

Global Sorbitol Market Experiences Sweet Smell of Significant

Success

COVID-19 Pandemic: Sour & Sweet Spots Experienced by Global

Sorbitol Market

Erythritol’s Improved Digestive Profile Fuels Segment Growth

Xylitol Grows in Prominence as a Major Substitute for Sugar

Maltitol: A Widely Produced Polyol Sweetener

Isomalt Market Poised for Growth

Natural Sweeteners Present Challenges for the Polyol Sweeteners

Market

Demographic Factors Influence Market Growth

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Manufacturing of Polyols & their Effects on Health: A Key

Limitation



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sorbitol by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sorbitol by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sorbitol by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Xylitol by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Xylitol by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mannitol by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Mannitol by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Mannitol by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Maltitol by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Maltitol by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Maltitol by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Isomalt by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Isomalt by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Isomalt by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Powder / Crystal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Powder / Crystal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder / Crystal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Liquid / Syrup by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Liquid / Syrup by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid / Syrup by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personal Care & Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Personal Care & Cosmetics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care &

Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Polyol Sweeteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyol

Sweeteners by Type - Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol,

Isomalt and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by Type -

Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sorbitol, Xylitol,

Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyol

Sweeteners by Form - Powder / Crystal and Liquid / Syrup -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by Form -

Powder / Crystal and Liquid / Syrup Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder / Crystal and

Liquid / Syrup for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyol

Sweeteners by Application - Food & Beverage, Personal Care &

Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by

Application - Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics,

Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Polyol Sweeteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Type - Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol,

Maltitol, Isomalt and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by Type -

Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sorbitol,

Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Form - Powder / Crystal and Liquid / Syrup -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by Form -

Powder / Crystal and Liquid / Syrup Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder / Crystal

and Liquid / Syrup for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Application - Food & Beverage, Personal

Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by

Application - Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics,

Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Polyol Sweeteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Type - Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol,

Maltitol, Isomalt and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by Type -

Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sorbitol,

Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Form - Powder / Crystal and Liquid / Syrup -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by Form -

Powder / Crystal and Liquid / Syrup Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder / Crystal

and Liquid / Syrup for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Application - Food & Beverage, Personal

Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by

Application - Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics,

Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Polyol Sweeteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Type - Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol,

Maltitol, Isomalt and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by Type -

Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sorbitol,

Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Form - Powder / Crystal and Liquid / Syrup -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by Form -

Powder / Crystal and Liquid / Syrup Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder / Crystal

and Liquid / Syrup for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Application - Food & Beverage, Personal

Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by

Application - Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics,

Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Polyol Sweeteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Type - Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol,

Maltitol, Isomalt and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by Type -

Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sorbitol,

Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Form - Powder / Crystal and Liquid / Syrup -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by Form -

Powder / Crystal and Liquid / Syrup Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder / Crystal

and Liquid / Syrup for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Application - Food & Beverage, Personal

Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by

Application - Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics,

Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Polyol Sweeteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Type - Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol,

Maltitol, Isomalt and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by Type -

Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sorbitol,

Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Form - Powder / Crystal and Liquid / Syrup -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by Form -

Powder / Crystal and Liquid / Syrup Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder / Crystal

and Liquid / Syrup for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Application - Food & Beverage, Personal

Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by

Application - Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics,

Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Type - Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol,

Maltitol, Isomalt and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by Type -

Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sorbitol,

Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Form - Powder / Crystal and Liquid / Syrup -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by Form -

Powder / Crystal and Liquid / Syrup Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder / Crystal

and Liquid / Syrup for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyol Sweeteners by Application - Food & Beverage, Personal

Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by

Application - Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics,

Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Polyol Sweeteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyol

Sweeteners by Type - Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol,

Isomalt and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Polyol Sweeteners by Type -

Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Polyol Sweeteners by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sorbitol, Xylitol,

Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyol

Sweeteners by Form - Powder / Crystal and Liquid / Syrup -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032578/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________