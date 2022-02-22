New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyol Sweeteners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032578/?utm_source=GNW
Global Polyol Sweeteners Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026
Polyols or sugar alcohols are molecules possessing two or more alcohol groups. Polyols are a class of saccharide derivatives, in which a hydroxyl group replaces a ketone or aldehyde group. Polyols are produced by hydrogenating or reducing the carbonyl group (aldehyde or ketone, reducing sugar) of carbohydrates to a primary or secondary hydroxyl group. Glucose is hydrogenated to produce sorbitol, fructose to obtain mannitol, and a high maltose corn syrup is hydrogenated to produce maltitol. Xylitol is made from xylose. Polyols are mainly used in confectionery, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and oral-care products. Certain polyols have the attributes of sugar, which make them viable alternatives to sugar. Polyols are non-carcinogenic, considerably lower in calories than sugar, and also do not raise blood sugar levels significantly. The use of polyols increases the solidity of microbial control in preparations, such as jams. Polyols deactivate oxidizing metals to varying levels, and also do not result in the formation of brown colors. Polyol production processes are usually based on high pressure catalytic hydrogenation of the right carbohydrates. Owing to flexibility reasons, batch process reactors that are operated at 25-50 bar are preferred. Hydrogenation is performed in the presence of Raney-nickel or Ruthenium/carbon catalysts.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polyol Sweeteners estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Sorbitol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period .After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Xylitol segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.6% share of the global Polyol Sweeteners market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Grow Reach $890.1 Million by 2026
The Polyol Sweeteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.31% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$890.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$967 Million by the close of the analysis period.
The market is poised to witness a steady growth over the next few years, primarily attributed to their growing demand as sugar replacers in the food and beverages industry. Being a low-calorie and sugar-free ingredient, polyol sweeteners are increasingly being used for infusing sweetness to various desserts and drinks to address the growing consumer demand for healthier and low-calorie food and beverages. Increasing prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, growing health and wellness trend, and rising health consciousness among consumers have significantly accelerated the demand for nutraceutical and functional products, as well as food products with a lower glycemic response, which is bolstering the growth in the global polyol sweeteners market. In addition, improving lifestyles and rising disposable income of consumers in developed countries are expected to further augment the market growth. Another major factor driving growth in the market is the widespread use of polyol sweeteners as a functional ingredient in the pharmaceutical and personal care sectors. Polyol sweeteners function as a superior excipient and stabilizer in drug formulation, which is propelling their increased application in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, polyol sweeteners are widely used for manufacturing oral care products, such as toothpaste and mouthwash, owing to their benefit of offering robust resistance to fermentation by oral bacteria, while also providing a refreshingly sweet taste to the product. Moreover, the market growth would be fueled by the development of reformulated food and drink products with the aim of reducing their fat, salt, or sugar content.
In the past few years, polyol sweeteners have been gaining wider popularity as sugar substitutes and are being commonly utilized in a wide variety of sugar-free diets across the globe. They are increasingly being used as low-calorie sweeteners in bakery goods, ice creams, and candies, which is contributing to their higher consumption as sugar replacements. While their structure is similar to that of sugars, polyols offer certain unique health and functional benefits, including their usefulness in not promoting tooth decay as well as curbing sudden increases in blood glucose levels. The growing demand for sugar-free diet and healthier food is anticipated to boost the demand for polyol sweeteners over the next few years. Amid the recent COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have become even more concerned about the food they are consuming, increasing their inclination towards living and eating healthily, which is likely to further propel demand for polyol sweeteners.
Mannitol Segment to Reach $998.2 Million by 2026
Mannitol is the polyol of stereoisomer of sorbitol. It is obtained from glucose and can be epimerized to mannose, which is hydrogenated to mannitol. Biological synthesis using fermentation can generate higher yields of mannitol with almost no byproducts. However this method has not been exploited commercially. Mannitol is mildly acidic in aqueous solutions and exhibits a sweet taste equal to that of glucose. It has a cooling effect of -29 cal/g, which is similar to sorbitol. It has a food energy value of just 1.6 kcal/g and does not have any glycemic response. It is non-hygroscopic and is widely used in coatings for dried fruits, chewing gums, and hard candies. In the global Mannitol segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$514.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$837 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$99 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 9.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on Food & Beverages Sector
Polyol Sweeteners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Polyol Sweeteners
Characteristics of Polyols
Types of Polyol Sweeteners
Natural Origin of Polyols
Relative Sweetness of Commercial Polyols Compared to Sucrose
Relative Food Energy Content Compared to Sucrose
Glycemic Index of Commercial Polyols Vs Pure Glucose
Key Applications of Polyol Sweeteners
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Sorbitol-based Sweeteners Lead the Market
Powder Polyol Sweeteners: The Largest Segment by Form
Food & Beverage: The Dominant Application Market
Developed Regions Represent Major Markets for Polyol Sweeteners
Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Polyol Sweeteners: Low-Calorie Sugar Alternatives for Healthy,
Joyful Eating
Growing Demand for Low-Calorie and Healthy Foods & Beverages
Drives Market Growth
Global Low-Calories Foods Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Health Issues with High Sugar Consumption Leads Consumers to
Shift towards Low Cal Alternatives
Calories Per Gram of Select Sugar Alcohols
Rising Importance of Polyol Sweeteners as Bulking Agents and to
Improve Texture to Fuel Adoption in Food & Beverage Industry
Most Commonly Used Polyol Sweeteners in the Food Industry
Increasing Demand for Convenience Fuels Sales of Packaged &
Processed Foods to Drive Gains
Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle-Related Health
Issues to Present Growth Opportunities
Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,
2020, 2025 and 2030
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and
Females Aged 25+ Years
Growing Emphasis on Weight Management Amidst the Emergence of
Obesity as a Major Health Concern: Potential for Growth
Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years
2019 and 2030P
Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to
Obesity by Country
Polyol Sweeteners Find Growing Use in Pharmaceutical
Applications, Fueling Market Prospects
Mannitol-Based Sweeteners: Growing Use in Pharmaceutical
Applications
Polyols Gain Prominence in Maintaining Good Oral Health
Prevalence (%) of Primary and Permanent Teeth in Children
Worldwide (1995-2019)
Soaring Image as ?Tooth-Friendly’ Sweeteners Fuels Demand
Polyol Sweeteners Find Growing Role in Personal Care & Cosmetic
Formulations
COVID-19 Impact on Personal Care Industry Impacts Market Growth
Global Personal Care Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years
2019 through 2025
Bakery & Confectionery Emerges as a Major Application Market
for Polyol Sweeteners
Polyol Sweeteners Facilitate Calorie Reduction in Baked Goods
Sugar-Free Confectioneries Offer Bright Prospects
COVID-19 Impact on Bakery Products Market
Weekly Bakery Sales Growth in the US: March 2020
Strong Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand for Polyol
Sweeteners in the Post COVID-19 Period
Market to Benefit from the Rise in Consumer Demand for Sugar-
Free Beverages
Sorbitol-based Sweeteners: The Most Widely Used Segment
Global Sorbitol Market Experiences Sweet Smell of Significant
Success
COVID-19 Pandemic: Sour & Sweet Spots Experienced by Global
Sorbitol Market
Erythritol’s Improved Digestive Profile Fuels Segment Growth
Xylitol Grows in Prominence as a Major Substitute for Sugar
Maltitol: A Widely Produced Polyol Sweetener
Isomalt Market Poised for Growth
Natural Sweeteners Present Challenges for the Polyol Sweeteners
Market
Demographic Factors Influence Market Growth
Ballooning Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Manufacturing of Polyols & their Effects on Health: A Key
Limitation
