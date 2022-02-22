New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyalphaolefins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032556/?utm_source=GNW

Global Polyalphaolefins Market to Reach US$3.9 Billion by the Year 2026



Polyalphaolefins, or PAO, is a 100% synthetic hydrocarbon that imitates the hydrocarbon structure present in mineral oils. Manufactured using a synthetic process, the chemical compound is extracted by polymerizing alpha-olefins. PAOs find application in the production of several synthetic products, encompassing fluids, lubricants and greases, and also serve as base liquids in wide temperature grades. They have gained importance as essential components in a wide range of applications and industries, owing to numerous performance benefits, including the stability of PAO molecule; outstanding abrasion (wear and tear) protective capabilities; efficient loading capacity and superior thermal abilities. The synthetic chemical process that is used for manufacturing PAO originates from ethylene, which is gain in manufactured by cracking either natural gas or crude oil. Polyalphaolefins were first developed during the 1930s, and were first used as commercial engine oils during the 1970s.



PAOs find use as base stock in the making of synthetic lubricants owing to a number of favorable characteristics. Their strength lies in their non-toxicity, high thermal oxidative stability, low volatility, superior low temperature flow ability, superior pour-point characteristics and compatibility with mineral oils, seals and paints (usually present in lube oil systems) due to the absence of nitrogen components, sulfur, waxy hydrocarbons, ring structures and double bonds. While the absence of these materials and structures provides a high-grade viscosity index of around 130 to 140 (higher than that of mineral oil) to this very non-polar base oil, their controlled structure without any lighter and smaller hydrocarbons (which tend to me more volatile in nature) provides low-volatility rates, and minimized hydrocarbon tailpipe emissions with a raised flash point. PAOs exhibit greater temperature resistance, about 320°F (160°C) in continuous service and 520°F (270°C) intermittent, as against mineral oil. Due to absence of wax content, delivers low-temperature of about -50°C to -60°C or -70°C.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polyalphaolefins estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period. Low Viscosity PAO, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.9% CAGR to reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium Viscosity Pao segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15% share of the global Polyalphaolefins market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $824.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $369.5 Million by 2026



The Polyalphaolefins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$824.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$369.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 2.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 1.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$381.1 Million by the close of the analysis period.



The global poly alpha olefin (PAO) market is anticipated to register a positive growth over the coming years, mainly due to expansion of the automotive industry coupled with rising offshore drilling activities. The excellent characteristic properties of POAs make them an ideal choice for varied applications, which is adding to the growth of this market. Additional factors include growing population, economic growth, improving employment rates, escalating disposable income, and fast-paced industrialization and urbanization. High-level of automation, technological advancements and integration of value chain in the automotive industry, together with greater automotive related investments are expected to positively impact the demand for PAOs in the coming years. Further, the POA market is also expected to benefit as stringent environment protection mandates and tough regulations cause oil-based fluids to be replaced with synthetic ones in offshore drilling activities. The need to improve seal protection and drain intervals is leading to a rise in demand for metalworking fluids and industrial oils, thus driving growth in the PAOs market. Further, due to the chemical and physical characteristics of synthetic lubricants, those such as PAOs are increasingly replacing use of PAG, Esters and Group III equivalents. As an industrial sector, PAOs, is well-established and growing with different technologies having been patented by leading market participants. Additionally, the research and development front for this sector is strong with vibrant activity, adding to the growth of the market.



While there are several types of synthetic fluids being used, poly-alpha olefin (PAOs) are among the most widely used in lubricant formulations. Poly-alpha-olefin (poly-?-olefin or PAO) is a type of synthetic oil made from Group IV base stock. PAO is a non-polar polymer that is manufactured through polymerization of an alpha-olefin. The 100% synthetic chemical compound is designated at API Group IV. PAO is a type of olefin used as base to produce some other synthetic lubricants. An alpha-olefin or ?-olefin refers to an alkene in which C-C double bond begins at ?-carbon atom. Low molecular weight PAOs are considered suitable for use as synthetic lubricants, such as those used in the form of synthetic motor oils in vehicles owing to their ability to be used over a wide temperature range. Surging demand for synthetic lubricants, given their ability to provide lubrication in a better manner, is fueling demand for PAO. PAO is produced through linear alpha olefins` oligomerization. PAO demand continues to grow in manufacturing greases, gear/engine oils, and other lubricants.



High Viscosity PAO Segment to Reach $330.5 Million by 2026



In the global High Viscosity PAO segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$241 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$268.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 1.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 28 Featured) -

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Croda International Plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Fuchs Petrolub SE

Ineos Group Ltd.

LABDHI CHEMICALS

LANXESS

Lubricon Industries

LUKOIL Marine Lubricants DMCC

RB PRODUCTS, INC.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Sasol Limited

Shanghai NACO Lubrication Co., Ltd.

TULSTAR PRODUCTS INC.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Polyalphaolefins Market

Polyalphaolefins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Polyalphaolefins

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Engine Oil: The Leading Application Market in the Global PAO

Market

Europe & North America: Leading Regional Markets for PAO

Competition

Global PAO Capacity (in Thousand Metric Tons Per Year) by

Leading Players

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Synthetic Lubricants Boosts Market Prospects

Global Synthetic Lubricants Market Breakdown of Revenue (in %)

by Product for 2020

Global Synthetic Lubricant Base Stock Consumption Breakdown by

Region/Country (in %) for 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Lubricants Industry and Effect on Lubricant

Basestocks Market

Auto Industry’s Focus on Improving Fuel Efficiency & Reducing

Emissions Spurs Demand for PAO

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic &

What’s the New Normal?

Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Rising Demand for Low Viscosity Fluids to Benefit PAOs Market

PAO-Based Lubricants Find Favor in Industrial Applications

Breakdown of World Industrial Lubricants Market Revenues (in %)

by Application for 2021

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Expanding Machine Tools Sector Spurs Demand Growth

Global Machine Tools Market Breakdown of Demand (in %) by End-

Use Industry for 2020

Growing Use of Synthetic Fluids in Offshore Drilling Operations

to Drive Demand for Polyalphaolefins

Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production by

Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deep Water Activity for 2010 &

2019

Increase in Offshore Drilling Activities to Boost Market Prospects

Offshore Drilling Activity: Number of Offshore Wells Drilled

during 2015-2020

Imperative Shift towards EVs: Assessing Threats & Opportunities

for PAO Market

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Sales in Thousands for Plug-in

Hybrids and Battery EVs for 2018-2020

Amorphous Polyalphaolefin: High Growth Prospects

APAO for Applications in the Hot Melt Market

PAOs Market Faces Threat from the Emergence of Substitutes



