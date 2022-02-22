KEYS Metaverse Countdown to Mint is Live: Meta Mansions Poised to Launch Luxury Real Estate Into the Virtual Stratosphere

The best aspects of real life, reimagined and reinvigorated without physical limitations.

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of real estate officially arrives on March 18, 2022 when KEYS Token (KEYS) launches the KEYS Metaverse and first-round whitelist mint of its transformational Meta Mansions NFTs, the world’s first high-quality digital mansions brought to life by Genius Ventures Inc. This exclusive Meta Mansions collection of 8,888 luxury residences is built on Ethereum in a first-of-its-kind Web3 universe, making an unprecedented leap in the evolution of real estate, business, socialization, interaction, commerce, and entertainment.

KEYS tapped award-winning creative studio Hello Monday, internationally acclaimed as one of the top makers of high-end interactive digital (and magical) storytelling, to build its Meta Mansions website, unveiled Friday, February 18, 2022. To celebrate, KEYS has announced the biggest giveaway on record in the NFT space: 888 Ethereum, which will be awarded 18 days after sellout of the Meta Mansions collection. One individual will be awarded 800 ETH, while 11 individuals will win 8 ETH each. Winners will be randomly selected via live stream.

“Virtual real estate is a booming market, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to set a new standard and change the perception of real-estate valuation in the metaverse,” explains Nima Ghassemi, CEO of KEYS Token. Ghassemi’s diverse real-estate background includes hotel management, building mansions in real life, and creating the @Houses network—part of the largest real-estate network on Instagram owned by KEYS Token, with a total of 15 million followers. “Not only are we building the highest quality products, but we are also committed to creating the best user experience this space has ever seen. March 18, 2022 is a day that will be remembered forever as the key point where we took a leap of faith and changed real estate forever.”

Meta Mansions is a collection of 8,888 luxury properties built on the Ethereum blockchain—the core residence and genesis NFT collection of the KEYS Metaverse. Each Meta Mansion will mint with an airdropped plot of land and become a fully interactive, customizable, and liveable environment in high-fidelity VR/AR/3D space. Features include eight unique biomes within the KEYS Metaverse, exclusive skins and texture packs, and so much more. Users will be able to monetize their mansions as well as gain unique access, benefits, and discounts within the KEYS Metaverse.

Highlights include:

KEYS Marketplace - Enables users to buy and sell assets related to the KEYS Metaverse, from Meta Mansions to land parcels, vehicles, avatars, furniture, art, and much more.

- Enables users to buy and sell assets related to the KEYS Metaverse, from Meta Mansions to land parcels, vehicles, avatars, furniture, art, and much more. KEYS Social Content Engine - Just like AAA games create highlight reels of users’ best moments, KEYS’ content engine will create user-branded, data-driven video clips that can easily be exported and shared on social media.

- Just like AAA games create highlight reels of users’ best moments, KEYS’ content engine will create user-branded, data-driven video clips that can easily be exported and shared on social media. Avatars - The KEYS Metaverse will feature the most advanced metaverse avatar creator in history by integrating UE Metahumans and customization. Users will be able to fully customize their Metahuman avatar, mint it as an NFT, and customize movements and animations.



“KEYS Meta Mansions is more than just an NFT—it’s the future of real estate where users are not bound by limitations of our physical world,” says Noah Kent, Chief Product Officer of KEYS Token. “By democratizing access and scaling participation in the real-estate industry, we envision unlocking creativity and economic opportunity that could not exist in our physical world because of the barriers to entry. It’s the best aspects of real life, reimagined and reinvigorated without physical limitations. Live anywhere, be anyone, and build anything your mind can dream of. Mint a mansion, become a legend.”

KEYS personally handpicked its Meta Mansions team from the world’s top AAA game and Hollywood studios to bring the best-in-class graphics, engineering, and scaling solutions to the KEYS Metaverse. Unreal Engine 5 is its digital platform—the most advanced game engine on the market.

Current strategic Meta Mansions partners include: Genius Ventures’ CEO Navjeet Chhina, also Head of Metaverse Development for KEYS Token; Miami’s Kobi Karp, advisor and designer for Meta Mansions, and architect for celebrities including Juwan Howard; and Veliz Arquitectos, lead 3D designer for Meta Mansions.

Just this past December, the KEYS team launched its KEYCard V1, which sold-out in a record-breaking 32 seconds. It is currently being traded on OpenSea with a floor price of 15 Ethereum (as of Monday, February 21, 2022). The highest sale to date has been for KEYCard #104, which was sold for 18 Ethereum, showcasing the belief and trust that the KEYS community has in this project.

“It is time to enter a new world when it comes to real-estate trading and valuation, and Meta Mansions is positioned to dominate this new virtual marketplace for decades to come,” adds Ghassemi.

For more information about KEYS Meta Mansions NFT Collection, please visit www.metamansionsbykeys.com. View the KEYS Metaverse Litepaper here.

​​For more information about KEYS Token, please visit www.keystoken.io.

ABOUT KEYS TOKEN



KEYS Token is a startup powering real-estate and luxury-asset transactions on the blockchain, poised to revolutionize the way assets are exchanged in both the metaverse and the physical world. Their comprehensive product roadmap combines multiple elements of technology, including web3 and augmented reality, to converge the physical and digital realms in what will be, without any doubt, the next evolution of real estate, the internet, and social networks.

www.keystoken.io | Instagram: @keys | Twitter: @keys_token | Discord

